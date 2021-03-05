Ravens Turn Focus to 2021 NFL Scouting Combine That Is Loaded With Talent
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are the class of the NFL when it comes to the draft.
The team will have plenty of opportunities to scout talent at the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine that has invited 323 players to work out from March 5 through April 9.
However, the Combine will run differently this year because of the ongoing challenges with COVID-19. Instead of congregating at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, the players will work at their individual schools with video provided to NFL teams.
Kansas is the first school to host a Pro Day on Friday, March 5. Maryland will host its Pro Day on Wednesday, March 10.
Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta and coach John Harbaugh will conduct a press conference on March 9 to address the Combine.
Several players the Ravens could potentially target with the 27th overall pick will be participating, including wide receivers Terrace Marshall Jr. (LSU), Rashod Bateman (Minnesota) and Rondale Moore (Purdue).
Here are the schedules Pro Days at the participating schools:
Friday, March 5
Kansas
Tuesday, March 9
Kansas State
Northwestern
Wisconsin-Whitewater
Wednesday, March 10
Arkansas
Marshall
Maryland
Northern Illinois
Wisconsin
Thursday, March 11
Clemson
Nevada
New Mexico
Texas
Friday, March 12
Arkansas State
North Dakota State
Oklahoma
Monday, March 15
Army
Kent State
Middle Tennessee State
Vanderbilt
Tuesday, March 16
Georgia Tech
Temple
Wednesday, March 17
Arizona
Georgia
Illinois
Pittsburgh
San Jose State
Thursday, March 18
Auburn
Buffalo
Central Arkansas
Louisiana Tech
Louisiana-Monroe
Stanford
Troy
West Virginia
Friday, March 19
Memphis
Ohio
TCU
Monday, March 22
Air Force
Bowling Green
Colorado
Colorado State
Florida State
Iowa
Missouri
Northern Iowa
Toledo
Tuesday, March 23
Alabama
Central Michigan
Iowa State
Nebraska
Purdue (WR Rondale Moore)
Wednesday, March 24
Michigan State
Mississippi State
South Carolina (
USC
Virginia
Thursday, March 25
Georgia Southern
Liberty
Massachusetts
North Texas
Ole Miss
Penn State
San Diego State
SMU
Tennessee
Western Michigan
Friday, March 26
Boston College
BYU
Michigan
South Dakota State
Virginia Tech
Monday, March 29
Arizona State
Duke
Louisiana-Lafayette
Miami
Miami, Ohio
North Carolina
Tuesday, March 30
Alabama — Part 2
East Carolina
Florida Atlantic
Louisville
North Carolina State
Ohio State
Texas A&M
Tulane
Washington
Wednesday, March 31
Boise State
Florida
Kentucky
LSU
Notre Dame
Wake Forest
Thursday, April 1
Appalachian State
Charlotte
Minnesota
Oklahoma State
Oregon State
South Florida
UCF
Western Kentucky
Friday, April 2
Oregon
Tulsa
Wednesday, April 7
Texas Tech
Friday, April 9
Ball State
Houston
Rice
UAB