Ravens Turn Focus to 2021 NFL Scouting Combine That Is Loaded With Talent

Team plans to address various needs.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are the class of the NFL when it comes to the draft.

The team will have plenty of opportunities to scout talent at the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine that has invited 323 players to work out from March 5 through April 9.

However, the Combine will run differently this year because of the ongoing challenges with COVID-19. Instead of congregating at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, the players will work at their individual schools with video provided to NFL teams.

Kansas is the first school to host a Pro Day on Friday, March 5. Maryland will host its Pro Day on Wednesday, March 10. 

Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta and coach John Harbaugh will conduct a press conference on March 9 to address the Combine.

Several players the Ravens could potentially target with the 27th overall pick will be participating, including wide receivers Terrace Marshall Jr. (LSU), Rashod Bateman (Minnesota) and Rondale Moore (Purdue). 

USATSI_15669563

Here are the schedules Pro Days at the participating schools:

Friday, March 5

Kansas

Tuesday, March 9

Kansas State

Northwestern 

Wisconsin-Whitewater

Wednesday, March 10

Arkansas 

Marshall

Maryland

Northern Illinois

Wisconsin

Thursday, March 11

Clemson 

Nevada

New Mexico

Texas 

Friday, March 12

Arkansas State

North Dakota State

Oklahoma 

Monday, March 15

Army

Kent State

Middle Tennessee State

Vanderbilt

Tuesday, March 16

Georgia Tech

Temple

Wednesday, March 17

Arizona

Georgia 

Illinois

Pittsburgh 

San Jose State

Thursday, March 18

Auburn 

Buffalo 

Central Arkansas

Louisiana Tech

Louisiana-Monroe

Stanford 

Troy

West Virginia

Friday, March 19

Memphis 

Ohio

TCU 

Monday, March 22

Air Force

Bowling Green

Colorado

Colorado State

Florida State 

Iowa 

Missouri

Northern Iowa

Toledo

Tuesday, March 23

Alabama 

Central Michigan

Iowa State

Nebraska

Purdue (WR Rondale Moore)

Wednesday, March 24

Michigan State

Mississippi State 

South Carolina (

USC 

Virginia

Thursday, March 25

Georgia Southern

Liberty

Massachusetts

North Texas 

Ole Miss 

Penn State 

San Diego State

SMU 

Tennessee 

Western Michigan

Friday, March 26

Boston College 

BYU 

Michigan 

South Dakota State 

Virginia Tech 

Monday, March 29

Arizona State

Duke 

Louisiana-Lafayette

Miami

Miami, Ohio

North Carolina 

Tuesday, March 30

Alabama — Part 2

East Carolina

Florida Atlantic

Louisville

North Carolina State

Ohio State 

Texas A&M

Tulane

Washington 

Wednesday, March 31

Boise State

Florida 

Kentucky

LSU 

Notre Dame 

Wake Forest

Thursday, April 1

Appalachian State

Charlotte

Minnesota 

Oklahoma State 

Oregon State

South Florida

UCF

Western Kentucky

Friday, April 2

Oregon 

Tulsa 

Wednesday, April 7

Texas Tech

Friday, April 9

Ball State

Houston

Rice

UAB

USATSI_15072772
