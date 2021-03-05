Ravens Turn Focus to 2021 NFL Scouting Combine That Is Loaded With Talent

Team plans to address various needs.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are the class of the NFL when it comes to the draft.

The team will have plenty of opportunities to scout talent at the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine that has invited 323 players to work out from March 5 through April 9.

However, the Combine will run differently this year because of the ongoing challenges with COVID-19. Instead of congregating at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, the players will work at their individual schools with video provided to NFL teams.

Kansas is the first school to host a Pro Day on Friday, March 5. Maryland will host its Pro Day on Wednesday, March 10.

Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta and coach John Harbaugh will conduct a press conference on March 9 to address the Combine.

Several players the Ravens could potentially target with the 27th overall pick will be participating, including wide receivers Terrace Marshall Jr. (LSU), Rashod Bateman (Minnesota) and Rondale Moore (Purdue).

Here are the schedules Pro Days at the participating schools:

Friday, March 5

Kansas

Tuesday, March 9

Kansas State

Northwestern

Wisconsin-Whitewater

Wednesday, March 10

Arkansas

Marshall

Maryland

Northern Illinois

Wisconsin

Thursday, March 11

Clemson

Nevada

New Mexico

Texas

Friday, March 12

Arkansas State

North Dakota State

Oklahoma

Monday, March 15

Army

Kent State

Middle Tennessee State

Vanderbilt

Tuesday, March 16

Georgia Tech

Temple

Wednesday, March 17

Arizona

Georgia

Illinois

Pittsburgh

San Jose State

Thursday, March 18

Auburn

Buffalo

Central Arkansas

Louisiana Tech

Louisiana-Monroe

Stanford

Troy

West Virginia

Friday, March 19

Memphis

Ohio

TCU

Monday, March 22

Air Force

Bowling Green

Colorado

Colorado State

Florida State

Iowa

Missouri

Northern Iowa

Toledo

Tuesday, March 23

Alabama

Central Michigan

Iowa State

Nebraska

Purdue (WR Rondale Moore)

Wednesday, March 24

Michigan State

Mississippi State

South Carolina (

USC

Virginia

Thursday, March 25

Georgia Southern

Liberty

Massachusetts

North Texas

Ole Miss

Penn State

San Diego State

SMU

Tennessee

Western Michigan

Friday, March 26

Boston College

BYU

Michigan

South Dakota State

Virginia Tech

Monday, March 29

Arizona State

Duke

Louisiana-Lafayette

Miami

Miami, Ohio

North Carolina

Tuesday, March 30

Alabama — Part 2

East Carolina

Florida Atlantic

Louisville

North Carolina State

Ohio State

Texas A&M

Tulane

Washington

Wednesday, March 31

Boise State

Florida

Kentucky

LSU

Notre Dame

Wake Forest

Thursday, April 1

Appalachian State

Charlotte

Minnesota

Oklahoma State

Oregon State

South Florida

UCF

Western Kentucky

Friday, April 2

Oregon

Tulsa

Wednesday, April 7

Texas Tech

Friday, April 9

Ball State

Houston

Rice

UAB