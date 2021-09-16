Ravens Cornerback Chris Westry Is Latest Player to Go Down With An Injury

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens Cornerback Chris Westry is listed on the injury report this week with a knee injury.

Westy has not practiced and has a torn meniscus, according to a report by ESPN. It's uncertain how long he will be out.

Westry had a solid training camp and played 33 defensive snaps against the Las Vegas Raiders in the regular season opener. The Ravens also lost startihb cornerback Marcus Peters to a season-ending knee injury, so they might have to scramble to find replacements and are reportedly considering veteran Buster Skrine, who last played with the Chicago Bears.

The Ravens secondary had some struggles Week 1 in a 33-27 loss to Las Vegas.

Derek Carr completed 34 of 56 passes for 435 yards with two touchdowns. The Ravens could not get a stop with 37 seconds left that allowed the Raiders to drive down the field with no timeouts and kick the game-tying field goal.

Slot cornerback Tavon Young had a rough night. He was targeted six times in coverage and given up five completions for 54 yards in the first half. He also had two costly pass interference penalties.

Westry, 6-feet-4, 197 pounds, played mostly well against Las Vegas. He signed a Reserve/Future contract with the Ravens on Jan. 18.

Last season, he played in two games for the Cowboys, making one solo tackle, before being placed on Practice Squad Injured Reserve with a knee injury.

In the first preseason game against the Saints, Westry flashed with two tackles and two passes defensed, one of which was deflected into the hands of safety Geno Stone for an interception.

Westry never missed a game in his four-year career at Kentucky, totaling 51 games (34 starts). He registered 134 tackles, 2 sacks, 15 passes defended, three interceptions and one fumble recovery.

As a senior in 2018, played in all 13 games, recording 21 tackles, one sack and two passes defended.