    December 22, 2021
    Ravens Might Have to Work Around COVID Issues for Bengals Game

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are dealing with more issues this week after placing Pernell McPhee on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, joining fellow outside linebacker Justin Houston.

    If McPhee and Houston are ruled out against the Bengals on Sunday, the Ravens would have only three outside linebackers available for the game — Odafe Oweh, Tyus Bowser, and Jaylon Ferguson. 

    The Ravens now have seven players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list: cornerbacks Jimmy Smith and Chris Westry, wide receiver Sammy Watkins, safety Chuck Clark and center Trystan Colon, and Houston and McPhee.

    The Ravens added veteran cornerback Daryl Worley, a third-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2016, to the practice squad. 

    Baltimore needs the depth in the secondary with both Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters suffering season-ending injuries, and the players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

    The Ravens also placed practice squad defensive back Kevin Toliver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and restored wide receiver Binjimen Victor from the practice squad.

