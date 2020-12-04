HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

Behind Enemy Lines: Will QB Lamar Play? Cowboys Have 'Info'

Reigning NFL MVP on reserve/COVID-19 list.
Author:
Publish date:

FRISCO - In Baltimore, the Ravens are being coy about the Tuesday game day availability of QB Lamar Jackson.

In Dallas, the Cowboys have a plan.

"I think we have to clearly prepare as if Lamar is going to play,'' Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said here at The Star on Friday before the team's workout. "Obviously, he's a dynamic player."

McCarthy indicated that Dallas has "information'' on the likelihood of Jackson's participation. If so, he's not getting it from the Ravens, who lost to the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday with 17 players sidelined and on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Among the absent: Seven Pro Bowl selections and reigning NFL Most Valuable Player Jackson.

And this week, coach John Harbaugh?

“They all have their different days when they’re possibly allowed to come back, but those are medical decisions, in the end, not coaching decisions,” Harbaugh said. “So when the doctors clear them to practice, that’s when we’ll have them.”

And ... Lamar Jackson?

“I think I already answered that,'' the coach said, providing to be as elusive at the podium as the electric Jackson is on the field.

The 6-5 Ravens are a talented team but a COVID-ravaged one. They have endured three straight losses, despite the fact that some critics wonder why the NFL keeps moving their games ... while not extending every team with illnesses the same courtesy.

trying to stay alive in the wobbly NFC East while led by Andy Dalton (the former Bengals QB who of course has a rich history with Baltimore), the Ravens trying to recapture some of their 2019-playoffs-level magic.

READ MORE: Why Jerry Jones is 'Worried About That Rascal' Dez

The Ravens needed two QBs, Robert Griffin III and Trace McSorley, to get through its last game. This time? In Baltimore, maybe the thinking is it's 50/50 on Lamar Jackson playing.

In Dallas? The "information'' says the Cowboys better be ready for the return of the 

Lamar
News

Behind Enemy Lines: Will QB Lamar Play? Cowboys Have 'Info'

USATSI_14753093
News

Ravens Undrafted Rookie Trystan Colon-Castillo at Front and Center

USATSI_11110673
News

Ravens Might Have to Win Final Five Games to Make Postseason

USATSI_15178686 (1)
News

'Medical Decision' Not to Play Ingram, Dobbins Against Steelers

USATSI_15259525
News

Could McSorley Move Into No. 2 Role Behind Lamar Jackson?

ravenscowbiys2
News

SI Team Publishers' Week 13 NFL Picks

USATSI_15259452
News

Ravens Week 13 Power Rankings Roundup

USATSI_15259529
News

Ravens Week 12 Player Ratings Vs, Steelers

USATSI_15259386
News

Ravens Get Heroic Effort in Setback to Undefeated Steelers