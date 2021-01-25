HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Ravens Break Up 'Wolfpack,' Part Ways with Morgan Cox

Long snapper will be released.
OWINGS MILLS, Md — The Ravens won’t bring back All-Pro long snapper Morgan Cox for the 2021 season, according to general manager Eric DeCosta.

"It was very difficult to move on from Morgan," DeCosta said. "In my opinion, he has been one of the better Ravens over the last eleven years. We have been blessed for many years with the Wolfpack." 

The Ravens plan to move forward with fellow long-snaller Nick Moore, who was on the practice squad all season. This past season, Cox earned his fourth trip to the Pro Bowl. 

Cox snapped for kicker and Pro-Bowl kicker Justin Tucker, the most accurate (90.6%) kicker in NFL history. Tucker has made 23-of-26 field-goal attempts this season and connected on 44-of-45 PATs. Cox helped set up Tucker’s 55-yard game-winning field goal at Cleveland, marking Tucker’s 16th-career game-winner — all kicks snapped on by Cox.

Cox also snapped for punter Sam Koch, who ranks eighth in the NFL with a 42.9-yard net average this season. In addition, Koch is the NFL’s only punter to place at least 20 punts inside in the 20-yard line and have no more than one touchback.

Cox originally signed with the Ravens as a rookie free agent on May 6, 2010. He earned the team’s Ed Block Courage Award in 2011 after returning from an ACL injury suffered in 2010

On March 7, 2013 was proclaimed “Morgan Cox Day” in his hometown of Collierville, Tenn. 

"Everything about him will be missed," DeCosta said. "I would think of him as the best long snapper in Baltimore Ravens history."

News

