Ravens Crowd Noise Could Impact Bengals QB Joe Burrow

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will play Sunday against the Ravens despite dealing with a throat contusion

The injury doesn't affect Burrow's ability to throw the ball, but it does affect the way he can call plays in the huddle and audibles at the line of scrimmage.

This could create a challenge at M&T Banks Stadium, where Ravens fans routinely disrupt opposing offenses.

Cincinnati is making sure to import fake crowd noise at practice this week.

"Whether we're doing crowd noise or periods we don't, those guys gotta be locked in in the huddle and really intent, looking at his lip because it's going to be noisy on Sunday," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said.

Burrow didn't have much problem last week in Detroit calling plays. He threw for 271 yards with three touchdowns in a 34-11 victory.

However, he faces a much better foe in the Ravens, who are looking to begin a season 6-1 for the first time in franchise history. (Baltimore has now started 5-1 for the fourth time ever,

Dating back to 2019, Baltimore is 9-0 in the month of October, marking the league’s best such record during that span.

Cincinnati (4-2) is also off to its best start since 2018 but has lost five straight games to the Ravens.

M&T Bank Stadium is sold out for Sunday's game and the fans are expected to be raucous for this ket matchup.

"We feed off the fans," wide receiver Marquise Brown said. "It brings a lot of energy, a lot of fun, and we love having the fans in the stadium.”