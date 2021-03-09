Dak Prescott's Deal Impacts Lamar Jackson's Market Value

Quarterback Dak Prescott reached a four-year, $160 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys — a contract that further sets the table for Lamar Jackson's future with the Ravens.

Prescott reportedly gets $126 million in guaranteed money and he will earn $75 million dollars next season, the most of any player in a single season in NFL history.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has informally spoken to Jackson already this offseason will initiate a contract extension later this year.

"We spent some time together a few weeks ago and that went really well," DeCosta said from the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. "It might take a little time [to finalize a deal] but we're willing to try. We’re confident and committed to trying to get a long-term deal done.”

After Prescott's deal, Jackson will be looking for at least $40 million per season. The Ravens are confident they can find common ground with their franchise quarterback and former league MVP.

Jackson is not due to become an unrestricted free agent until 2023, but the Ravens have prioritized reaching deals with their key playmakers before they test the free-agent market. However, the NFL is still working out the details of how much teams can spend this year after dealing with the challenges of COVID-19 over the past year.

Patrick Mahomes jolted the market for quarterbacks with a 10-year extension worth up, $503 million deal with the Chiefs. The deal is the most lucrative in North American sports history, surpassing the previous mark set by Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, who signed a 12-year, $426.5 million contract in 2019.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson inked a four-year, $156 million extension in September and that would be a better model for a potential new deal for Jackson.

A new deal for Jackson would likely be worth about $43.5 million annually over a four-year extension.

If the Ravens can't get a new deal completed early in the offseason, DeCosta will undoubtedly exercise Jackson's fifth-year option by May 3.

One year after being named NFL, MVP, Jackson had another solid season in 2020. He threw for 2,757 yards with 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions (99.3 rating). Jackson also became the first quarterback in league history to record two 1,000 yards rushing seasons.