Ravens Day 3 Draft Preview: Opportunity to Add Depth Across the Roster

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens entered the draft with several glaring needs, namely on the offensive line, secondary and at wide receiver,

GM Eric DeCosta was able to find playmakers at each of those positions on the opening two days.

The Ravens were able to add:

Round 1, No. 27 overall: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

Round 1, No. 31 overall: Jayson Oweh, LB, Penn State

Round 3, No. 94 overall: Ben Cleveland, OG, Georgia

Round 3, No. 104 overall: Brandon Stephens, CB, SMU

As a result, DeCosta now had more flexibility on the final day of the draft to the biggest value with each selection or make a trade. He's not ruling anything out.

"Has there ever been a draft when we didn’t make a trade?" DeCosta asked. "I don’t know the answer. My guess is probably yes. But we did make a trade a couple weeks ago, which was pretty significant. So, I don’t feel compelled to make a trade. If it falls our way, we’ll do that. I do think that we’re excited about potentially getting some good players tomorrow. I think it’s a good day for the scouts.

"Really, [Saturday] is a scout’s day. We’ll pick some players that the scouts like, and that’s always a good thing. Those guys deserve it. So, if the situation presents itself, we’ll look at it, but to have those picks tomorrow is a really good thing.”

The only year the Ravens did not make a trade was 2017 when they selected cornerback Marlon Humphrey in the first round.

Baltimore has five selections on the final day, picks 131, 136, 171, 184 and 210.

Here's look at some of the Ravens will consider on the following day.

Offense

Seth Williams, WR, Auburn

Dez Fitzpatrick, WR Louisville

Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR Iowa

Zach Davison, TE, Central Missouri

Kylen Granson, TE, SMU

Dez Fitzpatrick, WR, Louisville

Drake Jackson, OL, Kentucky

Dan Moore Jr., OT, Texas A&M

D’Ante Smith, OT, East Carolina

Brenden Jaimes, T, Nebraska

Defense

Bobby Brown III, DT, Texas A&M

Jonathan Marshall, DL, Arkansas

Charles Snowden, LB, Virginia

Kary Vincent Jr., CB, LSU

Avery Williams, CB, Boise State

Rodarius Williams, CB, Oklahoma State

Jamar Johnson, S, Indiana

Brady Breeze, S, Oregon