Ravens Defense Taking Criticism Nationally, Ready to Rebound

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens' defense is taking its share of criticism nationally.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith had some especially harsh words for their performance.

"They're trash defensively," Smith said. "I ain't talking about the offense. I ain't talking about the coaching of John Harbaugh even though he should have kicked the field goal instead of going for the damn touchdown, okay? ... I talking specifically about the Baltimore Ravens defense — you are trash. Ya'll stink. Garbage. Straight garbage.

The Ravens' defense is ranked 30th overall in the NFL — tied for 14th against the run and dead last at 32 against the pass, allowing 315.3 yards per game.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey knows the secondary can play better. Right now, though, they are ranked last in the NFL against the pass.

Until the Ravens improve, Humphrey believes all of the criticism is justified.

“The numbers don’t lie," Humphrey said. "So, as much as that sucks to say, it just … To me, it’s unacceptable; I feel like it falls on the weight of my shoulders. So, I really want to get that number down.”

The Ravens (2-2) have a huge matchup in Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals, a team that swept them last year. The Bengals have the NFL's eighth-ranked passing offense headed into this game.

"I think the current status of where we’re at defensively [is] we’re doing a lot of good things, but the fact of the matter is, it’s not there yet," defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald said. "On both of our losses, you can look back and say it’s a handful of plays that obviously we want back. But the effort is there, the attitude is there, the focus during the week is definitely there.

"So, I think we’re on the right track, and hopefully – and I’d expect – things to kind of trend upwards as the season goes along.”

Until they get the defense straightened, the Ravens will have to listen to criticism from pundits like Stephen A.

"[The defense] has shamed the legacy of the Baltimore Ravens," Smith said. "Ray Lewis, he didn't pass away yet, thank the Good Lord, but he's damn near ready to, watching this defense he can't recognize."