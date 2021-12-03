Ravens Defense Peaking at Right Time?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens' defense has been solid over the past two games, showing improvements with tackling and creating turnovers.

The key now is to keep the momentum going throughout the rest of the season.

“It’s always a number of things, and we’re doing a lot of things better," Harbaugh said. "We’re in the right spots more often. We’re playing technique better, more often. Our eyes are in the right spot. Our angles are better. Obviously, the tackling has been a lot better. Coverage has been tight. We’re getting pressure on the quarterback better. So, it’s always a number of things that lead to, generally, better play. It’s a complicated game; there are a lot of guys out there, a lot of techniques [and] a lot of chess pieces moving around. It has to be a combination of factors.”

Baltimore held the Browns' top rushing attack to just 40 yards on 17 carries in Week 12. The Ravens also forced two fumbles that they recovered.

The prior week against the Bears, the Ravens also forced a turnover and had a key stop at the end of the game.

Baltimore will look to force the Steelers into making mistakes in Week 13. Pittsburgh has a minus-four turnover ratio.

The Ravens have also managed nine sacks over the past three games. The key has been improved tackling.

“It’s just accumulation of the work that the players have put in on their leverage to the ball, their communication to the ball, their eyes, their feet, their hands and getting people down," Martindale said. "I think with having ‘Big Baby’ [Brandon Williams] back, the entire defensive line … And it takes all 11 to stop the run, especially with the two [running] backs that Cleveland has. And the same thing in Pittsburgh; it’s going to take all 11 for us to stop the run. But the way they played; it was fun to watch. They really played well.”