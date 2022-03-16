Ravens DE Derek Wolfe Dismisses Talk That He's Mulling Retirement

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe is still feeling the effects of hip labrum surgery.

Wolfe is also dealing with a back injury and that has created questions about his future as an NFL player.

“We’ll see what happens with if I retire or not or if I keep playing,” Wolfe said on the “Blood Origins” hunting podcast. “I’m not sure yet. We’ve got to see how this hip goes.”

However, Wolfe back-tracked on those statements later in the week, saying on social media: "I fully intend on coming back this season."

Wolfe injured the hip during a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers in August, began the 2021 season on injured reserve, and never fully recovered. The Ravens missed his veteran presence on the defensive line.

The Ravens would like Wolfe to return healthy next season with the uncertain futures of Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams, Aaron Crawford, and Justin Ellis. All of those players are free agents and Williams could retire, but Campbell said he wants to play at least another season perhaps for another team.

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh had expressed hope that Wolfe would be able to get back in the lineup in 2022.

"He got his labrum repaired in his hip," Harbaugh said. "So, we’ll see how that goes. That’s another one that’s recoverable from.”

Wolfe tied a career-high with 51 tackles and finished with one sack, six tackles for a loss, four quarterback hits, one fumble recovery and two passes defended over 14 games in 2020.

The Ravens signed Wolfe to a new three-year, $12 million deal in March 2021. Wolfe will earn a base salary of $2 million while carrying a cap hit of $3.8 million and a dead cap value of $3.6 million next season

He is an unrestricted free agent in 2024.