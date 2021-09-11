Ravens Defensive End Derek Wolfe Ruled Out For Week 1 Against Raiders

OWINGS MILLS, Md. —Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe has missed almost three weeks of practice and will not play Week 1 against the Raiders on Monday Night Football.

Wolfe is dealing with a hip injury he suffered against the Carolina Panthers during the teams' joint practices. If Wolfe cannot play, Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington could get increased playing time.

It’s kind of a lingering-type deal. Hopefully, he’ll be back soon," coach John Harbaugh said.

Outside linebacker Daelin Hayes (knee) and cornerback Jimmy Smith (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Raiders guard Richie Incognito (calf) has also been ruled out. Safety Roderic Teamer (shoulder/ankle) is doubtful.

The Ravens signed Wolfe to a new three-year, $12 million deal this offseason.

Wolfe tied a career-high with 51 tackles and finished with one sack, six tackles for a loss, four quarterback hits, one fumble recovery and two passes defended over 14 games.

Wolfe made $3 million last season and the Ravens decided he was worth a raise. At this point of his career, Wolfe's main focus is winning another Super Bowl after hoisting the Lombardi Trophy with the Denver Broncos in the 2015 season.

“I came here because I wanted to get back to winning football games," Wolfe said. That’s why you play the game. When I started playing this game when I was seven years old, I started playing because I liked to win. So, unfortunately, I had the rough four years in Denver – we weren’t winning football games. It made me really not love the game anymore.

"When you can go win playoff games and have a chance to go win that Super Bowl … Because once you win one, it’s like a drug; you want it again. And when that opportunity really isn’t there, and you know you don’t have the team that can really do it, it’s heartbreaking, and it’s hard to get up every day and go do it. But when you're on a team that has the players, the coaching staff, an organization that’s fully invested in winning a Super Bowl, it makes it fun."