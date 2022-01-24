Ravens Defensive Lineman Derek Wolfe Has Successful Hip Surgery

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe had successful surgery on the injured hip that kept him out of the entire 2021 season.

Wolfe injured the hip during a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers in August, began the 2021 season on injured reserve. and never fully recovered. The Ravens missed his veteran presence on the defensive line.

The Ravens signed Wolfe to a new three-year, $12 million deal in March.

Wolfe will earn a base salary of $2 million while carrying a cap hit of $3.8 million and a dead cap value of $3.6 million this season. He is an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

Wolfe tied a career-high with 51 tackles and finished with one sack, six tackles for a loss, four quarterback hits, one fumble recovery and two passes defended over 14 games in 2020.

The Ravens will need Wolfe to be healthy next season with the uncertain futures of Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams, Aaron Crawford, and Justin Ellis. All of those players are eligible for free agency and Campbell and Williams could retire.