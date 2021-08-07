Derek Wolfe: 'I Guess Us Sheep Just Have to Follow'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe was not in the mood to talk about all of NFL's protocols when it comes to COVID-19.

When asked whether life was getting back to normal or there was still a ways to go, Wolfe offered a candid response.

“I don’t know, man. I don’t really want to talk about that [stuff], to be honest," Wolfe said. "We can’t do anything about it. The higher-ups and the white hats are going to do what they want. I guess us sheep just have to follow. So, we’re just going to do what we do. I’m just here to play football.”

It's uncertain whether Wolfe is vaccinated.

The NFL is becoming more strict with its COVID protocols.

The league announced that it would enforce forfeits in the event of a COVID-19 cancellation.

The total number of players in the league vaccinated is at 90 percent, according to NFL PR. However, some players and coaches have still been hesitant about getting vaccinated.

Vikings offensive line coach Rick Dennison was dismissed for refusing the vaccine. Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins has missed four practices because he was on the reserve/COVID-19 list and is still opposed to getting vaccinated.

“I’ve even thought about, ‘Should I just set up literally plexiglass around where I sit, so this could never happen again?’ I’ve thought about it, because I’m going to do whatever it takes," Cousins said. "We’re going to avoid this close-contact thing, and I look forward to making sure I’m playing for every game this year.

"As I said to [Vikings head] coach [Mike] Zimmer, I said, ‘We can meet in the indoor [practice facility], we can meet outside.’ And I said, ‘If it means meeting outside under a goalpost in January, if that’s what it takes to get to the playoffs and be in playoff games and win playoff games, then that’s where we’re going to meet."

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson also missed the first week of training camp because he tested positive for the virus. It was the second time in less than a year he contracted the virus.

The vaccination issue could be an ongoing debate throughout the season.