New Ravens WR DeSean Jackson Eager to Work With Lamar Jackson

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — New Ravens wide receiver DeSean Jackson has been watching the career arc of quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Now, the two will finally get to work together.

It's an intriguing prospect for the Ravens.

The pairing with Lamar Jackson is also reminiscent of DeSean Jackson's time with the Philadelphia Eagles when he worked with another dynamic quarterback, Michael Vick.

With 119 yards rushing in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins, Lamar Jackson eclipsed the century mark for the 11th time in his career, surpassing Vick for the most 100-yard regular season rushing games by a quarterback in NFL history.

"I've been keeping my eye on Lamar for a little while now," DeSean Jackson told a group of reports after his first practice this week. "I see a lot of characteristics similar to Michael Vick. He beat some of his records so obviously, he's the new era of Michael Vick. Being able to play with Michael Vick, being able to come and play with Lamar, it's a blessing for me. I'm very excited about that."

The question is whether DeSean Jackson will be available to play this week against the Cleveland Browns. He is the type of player that could immediately impact the game and provide Lamar Jackson with another sure-handed threat.

That decision might not be made until game time.

"Football shape is a little different," DeSean Jackson said. "I've been doing this a long time. Everything I've been doing as got me in great shape. Being a veteran guy, being able to play for a few teams in my career, it's not my first rodeo."

Lamar Jackson had a good first impression of his new wide receiver. Despite being age 35, DeSean Jackson still has the exceptional speed to get behind a secondary. He also is a stout special teams player.

"It was awesome," Lamar Jackson said. "He looked like the DeSean [Jackson] when he first got to the league, got introduced to the league. [He’s] still floating around, running great routes. I’m excited.

"I feel like guys are going to have to play him [DeSean Jackson] off because he’s still flying. Even though it’s Year 15 for him, it looks like Year One. He’s going to bring a lot to the table for us; we’re just going to have to see if he gets out there.”