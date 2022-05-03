Ravens Determined to Lure Justin Houston Back for Another Year?

OWINGS MILLS, MD. — The Ravens got their pass rusher of the future by selecting Michigan's David Ojabo in the second round of the NFL draft.

However, Ojabo is dealing with an Achilles injury and he might not be able to make a full impact until 2023.

As a result, the Ravens need help with their pass rush this season and it looks like they want to turn to a player already familiar with the franchise.

Baltimore recently applied the unrestricted free agent tender on outside linebacker Justin Houston, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Under this designation, Houston would count toward the compensatory draft formula if he signs with a new team before July 22 or the first day of training camp.

The Ravens have already expressed optimism this offseason that Houston would be back in the fold.

"There are guys out there, like Justin Houston, for instance, who was with us last year," coach John Harbaugh said. "Maybe, that will work out in terms of coming back. Then, the draft. It’s a good draft for pass-rushers and guys who play the edge. We’re looking forward to that as well.”

Will Justin Houston return to Ravens?

Baltimore finished with 34 sacks last season, which ranked in the 10 of the league last season.

Houston signed with the Ravens prior to last season. He started all 15 games in which he appeared, totaling 34 tackles, six tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks, a team-high 17 quarterback hits, one forced fumble, and one fumble return for the NFL’s No. 1 rush defense (84.5 ypg).

He also recorded his 100th-career sack against the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 11, becoming the 37th player in league history to reach the century mark.

Houston turned 33 in January but he is still a productive player.