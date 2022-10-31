Devin Duvernay In Elite Company for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Wide receiver and returner Devin Duvernay is in elite company for the Ravens.

Duvernay is the first player in franchise history to post a kickoff return for a touchdown, a receiving touchdown, and a rushing touchdown in a career. He’s also the NFL’s only player this season with a touchdown in each of those three categories.

"Devin Duvernay [on] the edges, the way he sets up blocks," coach John Harbaugh said. "He might take it inside, he holds it, gives a trail blocker a chance to get into position and then jumps outside the way he did. He’s just amazing with his punt returns.”

In a 27-22 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8, Duvernay capped a 9-play, 83-yard drive with his first-career rushing touchdown on a 15-yard scamper. His 5 total touchdowns this season are tied with wide receivers Davante Adams and Cooper Kupp for the third most among NFL wideouts.

Duvernay totaled a single-game-best 163 all-purpose yards — 33 rushing, 31 receiving, 72 kickoff returns, and 27 punt returns.

He has emerged as the Ravens' key playmaker.

On the season, Duvernay has caught 24 passes on 32 targets for 313 yards. He ranks seventh in the NFL with 255 yards on kickoff returns and seventh with 166 yards on punt returns.

"I think I’m prepared; I’ve been waiting for it," Duvernay said. "I prepare like it, and I’m always ready for my number to be called and for my opportunity.

"Just reps, I feel like. Just rep after rep in the offseason, OTAs, training camp, days like that [preparing] for moments like this.”