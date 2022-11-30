J.K. Dobbins Back At Ravens Practice; Roman to Stanford?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins was back at practice Wednesday.

Dobbins missed time after having a knee procedure and now he has 21 days to get activated off Injured Reserve.

Dobbins missed all of last season after injuring his knee in a preseason game against Washington and underwent surgery that kept him out until Week 3 this year.

He played four games before deciding to have another procedure on the injured knee. Dobbins has 123 yards rushing with a touchdown and has also caught six passes for 39 yards and a score.

Harbaugh called the procedure a "smashing success" and he is looking forward to having Dobbins back in the lineup.

In addition, left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) practiced for the first time since getting injured in the Week 11 game against the Carolina Panthers.

Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely returned to practice Wednesday. He missed Sunday's game against Jacksonville after injuring his ankle during practice Friday.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson left with a quad injury but he should be available to meet with the media on Thursday or Friday.

All of those players except Dobbins were limited.

The Ravens' first Injury Report:

TE Nick Boyle Illness DNP

DE Calais Campbell NIR – rest DNP

T Daniel Faalele Illness DNP

OLB Justin Houston NIR – rest DNP

CB Marlon Humphrey Ankle DNP

T Patrick Mekari Illness DNP

CB Marcus Peters NIR – rest DNP

Greg Roman to Stanford?

Coach John Harbaugh confirmed Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman was contacted about the head coaching opening at Stanford.

However, the interest is “preliminary.”

"When you have really great coaches, they’re going to have opportunities, and we always try to encourage that and support that any way we can,” Harbaugh said. “I don’t think we’ve had that happen too often, so usually ... I really don’t have a reference point on that, as you well know. We’ll cross that bridge when we get there. I think we’re pretty far from that at this point.”

David Shaw decided to step away as coach of the Cardinal this week.

There is already some familiarity between Roman and the school.

Roman previously spent two years as an assistant at Stanford when John Harbaugh's brother, Jim, was the head coach. Jim Harbaugh is now the coach at Michigan after leaving Stanford for the 49ers.