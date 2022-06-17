Skip to main content

Ravens Optimistic Dobbins, Edwards, Stanley Will Be Ready for Opener

Injured Ravens players look to begin 2022 on time.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens anticipate getting a huge part of their offense back for the 2022 season. 

Running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards and left tackle Ronnie Stanley all could be ready for the regular-season opener against the New York Jets on Sept. 11. 

"I’d say they’re all on schedule, but what is the schedule? The knee injuries are a little tougher to say what the schedule really is," coach John Harbaugh said. "So, [if] you talk to J.K, he’s the starting running back today, [and] he should have been practicing today, but he’s got work to do still, [and] so does Gus. But they’re both doing great. We’ll see how they look when they come back and all that. 

"Ronnie's ankle is looking great. Ronnie’s mission right now would be to get in the best shape of his life and get ready to play football, and that’s what he’s been working on.”

J.K. Dobbins is looking to bounce back from knee injury. 

Dobbins suffered an injury to his left knee after getting tackled on a screen pass in a 37-3 victory over Washington in the third preseason game. He was later ruled out for the season. 

In 2020, Dobbins had a solid training camp and worked his way up the depth chart to be the starter. He led the Ravens' running backs with 805 yards on 134 carries with nine touchdowns.

Dobbins also recorded a rushing score in seven consecutive games, including the wild-card playoff game against Tennessee, which tied for the second-longest streak by a rookie in NFL history.

Edwards suffered a season-ending knee injury in the last week of the preseason. In 2020, Edwards was third on the team with 723 yards on 144 carries with six touchdowns. He was poised to play an even bigger role last season before the injury.

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta was confident that Stanley would be fully healthy for the 2021 season following ankle surgery.

Stanley played in the regular-season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders but never appeared in another game because he aggravated the injury.

That left not only a huge void at tackle but also handicapped the Ravens in the free-agent market because of Stanley's salary, which amounted to $10 million in salary-cap space.

