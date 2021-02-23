J.K. Dobbins 'Attacking' Offseason, 'Put It On Me'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens were thrilled when J.K. Dobbins fell to them in the second round of the 2020 draft.

The running back from Ohio State delivered on that lofty expectations, eventually taking over the starting job in the second half of the year.

Dobbins is determined to improve this offseason and help Baltimore lead the NFL in rushing for a third consecutive year.

"I just know what I have to do," Dobbins told the team's website. "I know what needs to be done. I know I have to come in and be ready to go. The team is looking at me. The coaches are looking at me. I love that, you know what I'm saying."

Dobbins had a solid training camp and worked his way up the depth chart. He led the Ravens' running backs with 805 yards on 134 carries with nine touchdowns.

Dobbins also recorded a rushing score in seven consecutive games, including the wild-card playoff game against Tennessee, that tied for the second-longest streak by a rookie in NFL history.

He also led all rookie running backs with eight runs of 20 or more yards.

In 2020, the Ravens averaged a league-high 191.9 rushing yards per game and produced the third-most ground yards (3,071) in a 16-game NFL season.

The 2020 Baltimore squad also had three players – quarterback Lamar Jackson (1,005), along with running backs Gus Edwards (723) and J.K. Dobbins rush for over 700 yards each.

The Ravens parted ways with veteran Mark Ingram this offseason, and Edwards is a restricted free agent. As a result, Dobbins will carry the load next season and he's ready for that responsibility.

"Put it on me," Dobbins said. "Let's go. That's how I see it. That's how I see this offseason. That's how I'm attacking it. I can't slack ott. I can’t slack off at all. I'm working hard. My coaches and my teammates are putting trust in me, so I can’t let them down."