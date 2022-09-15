Skip to main content

Ravens-Dolphins Betting Trends

Baltimore favored by 3.5

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are expected to play a close game against the Dolphins.

Here are the betting trends, according to FanDuel

Dolphins vs Ravens Odds & Spread

MIA: (+154) | BAL: (-184)
Spread: MIA: +3.5 (-110) | BAL: -3.5 (-110)
Total: 44.5 — Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

FanDuel's Final Score Prediction: Dolphins: 20 | Ravens: 23

Dolphins vs Ravens Betting Trends

- Miami is 2-8 straight up in its last 10 games against Baltimore.
- The total has hit the under in four of Miami's last five away games.
- Baltimore is 9-1 against the spread (ATS) in its last 10 games against Miami.
- The total has hit the under in seven of Baltimore's last 10 games.

Dolphins vs Ravens Best Bet

"The Dolphins defeated the Ravens last year by regularly blitzing Jackson and generating constant pressure. If they can successfully utilize the same strategy this time around, they'll be able to keep this game close until the very end. This one has a Justin Tucker game-winning field goal written all over it."

Bet: Miami Dolphins +3.5 (-110)

