Ravens-Dolphins Notebook: Secondary Issues Arise

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Several Ravens cornerbacks have landed on the injury list.

However, they did get some good news.

Marlon Humphrey was limited with a groin injury and Brandon Stephens is dealing with a quad issue. After Kyle Fuller went down with a season-ending knee injury, the Ravens are a bit thin at cornerback if Humprhey and Stephens can't play Week 2 against Miami.

However, Marcus Peters had his first full practice since injuring his knee last season and that's an encouraging sign.

Rookies Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion Williams could play significant roles against the Dolphins.

More good news is that running back J.K. Dobbins and rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones were full participants, so they could be available Sunday.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley appears he will still not be ready to play because of the ongoing ankle injury. The Ravens could elevate David Sharpe from the practice squad.

The other Ravens on the injury report are:

TE Nick Boyle (no injury) did not practice.

WR James Proche II (groin) did not practice.

FB Patrick Ricard (calf) did not practice.

The Dolphins injury report:

RB Salvon Ahmed (heel) was limited.

T Terron Armstead (toe) was limited.

TE Cethan Carter (concussion) did not practice.

TE Tanner Conner (knee) was limited.

CB Xavien Howard (NIR) did not practice.

OL Austin Jackson (ankle) did not practice.

S Brandon Jones (hip) was limited.

T Greg Little (ankle) was a full participant.

S Eric Rowe (pectoral) was limited.

DT Christian Wilkins (back) was limited.

WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (toe) was limited.