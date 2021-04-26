Ravens Have Opportunity to Move Higher Into First Round to Grab Bigger Impact Player

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens added another first-round pick by trading offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to the Kansas City Chiefs.

This means Baltimore now has the 27th and 31st overall selections to fill several voids on the current roster, namely at wide receiver, edge rusher, defensive back and on the offensive line.

There is speculation the Ravens might trade back to acquire even more picks because they currently do not have a selection in the second round.

However, there is an opportunity to package those two first-round picks to perhaps move into the top 15 to grab a high-impact player.

Baltimore has been positioned in the late 20s for the past three drafts. The Ravens selected Pro-Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey with the 16th overall pick in 2017.

Here's a look at some of the players the Ravens could potentially select in the mid-first round of this year's draft.

Player: Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech

Position: Tackle

Analysis: Darrisaw would fit the void for the loss of Brown as a first-year starter. Darrisaw allowed six pressures and no sacks in 2020. Over his other two seasons, he surrendered 35 pressures and seven sacks. He has the upside to step in and start day one for an NFL team at left tackle.

Outlook: Darrisaw is widely expected to be selected mid-first-round and the Ravens could perhaps wait for the 16th or 17 overall picks to pull the trigger on a trade. It will certainly be tempting,

Player: Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Position: Wide Receiver

Analysis: Waddle could peris an explosive play-maker that can attack a defense from multiple spots on offense. There is work that needs to be done to refine his play as a receiver, but he has all the traits to make an immediate impact with the big-play ability.

Outlook: While the Ravens have been linked to Terrace Marshall and Rashod Batemen, there is a chance that Waddle could fall into the 15th pick. Waddle is widely regarded as the third-best wide receiver in this year's class behind Ja'Marr Chase and Devonta Smith — both top 10 picks. Waddle could help solve Baltimore's challenges at that position.

Gregory Rousseau, Miami (Fla.)

Position: Defensive End

Analysis: Rousseau would be a boost the Ravens pass rush and had 15½ sacks in 2019, and was named Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Year. He did not play last season. At 6-foot-7, he's an imposing player that can knock down balls at the line.

Outlook: Rousseau has been mocked to go as high as the No. 11 overall selection to mid-first round. The Ravens might opt to take his teammate at Miami, Jaelan Phillips, who call fall to them at No. 27.

Player: Kwity Paye, Michigan

Position: Defensive End

Analysis: Paye is the most explosive pass rusher in the draft and would solve a need for the Ravens. He's played just 28 games in college, with 97 total tackles, including 23.5 for a loss. He finished his career with 11.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

Outlook: Paye didn't have gaudy numbers but he has a huge upside. He could fall into the late teens or early 20s, which would not be as costly for the Ravens to move up to grab him.

Trevon Moehrig, TCU

Position: Safety

Analysis: Moehrig is a big-time playmaker and ballhawk the Ravens need at free safety. He finished his career with seven interceptions, 21 passes defended and two forced fumbles. Moehrig is above average as a tackler and can play on special teams.

Outlook: There is a slight chance that Moehrig could fall to the Ravens. He might not cost them too much draft capital to move up to grab him if available in the mid-20s. Moehrig is a definitely a player Baltimore will be monitoring.

Players: Jaycee Horn, South Carolina; Caleb Farley, Va. Tech

Position: Cornerback

Analysis: The Ravens do not need a cornerback with Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Jimmy Smith, and Tavon Young still on the roster. However, both Horn and Farley are enticing players that would make that unit even stronger.

Outlook: It's doubtful the Ravens would move up to the mid-first round to grab a cornerback, which is an area of strength for the team. However, GM Eric DeCosta has said teams can never have enough cornerbacks. In this case, it might be too much of an investment and Baltimore could add a playmaker in the later rounds.