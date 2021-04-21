A Look at Ravens Best Selections In Each Round of NFL Draft

Baltimore has added playmakers throughout its history.

The Ravens are widely regarded as one of the most proficient franchises when it comes to the NFL draft.

Baltimore has built the foundation of its success by adding young players each year.

Here's a look at the top picks by each round (chronological order).

First Round

Jonathan Ogden (‘96), Ray Lewis (‘96), Peter Boulware (‘97), Chris McAlister (‘99), Jamal Lewis (‘00), Todd Heap (‘01), Ed Reed (‘02), Terrell Suggs (‘03), Haloti Ngata (‘06), Ben Grubbs ('07), Joe Flacco (‘08), Michael Oher (‘09), Jimmy Smith (‘11), C.J. Mosley (‘14), Ronnie Stanley (‘16), Marlon Humphrey (‘17), Lamar Jackson (‘18), Marquise Brown (‘19), Patrick Queen (‘20)

Second Round

Jamie Sharper (‘97), Anthony Weaver (‘02), Ray Rice (‘08), Paul Kruger ('09), Torrey Smith (‘11), Courtney Upshaw (‘12), Kelechi Osemele (‘12), Tyus Bowser (‘17), J.K. Dobbins (‘20)

Third Round

Casey Rabach (‘01), Marshal Yanda (‘07), Lardarius Webb (‘09), Brandon Williams (‘13), Orlando Brown Jr. (‘18), Mark Andrews (‘18)

Fourth Round

Edwin Mulitalo (‘99), Edgerton Hartwell (‘01), Jarret Johnson (‘03), Le’Ron McClain (‘07), Dennis Pitta (‘10), Kyle Juszczyk (‘13), Za’Darius Smith (‘15), Tavon Young (‘16)

Fifth Round

Jermaine Lewis (‘96), Dawan Landry (‘06), Arthur Jones (‘10), Pernell McPhee (‘11), Rick Wagner (‘13), Nick Boyle (‘15), Matthew Judon (‘16)

Sixth Round

Adalius Thomas (‘00), Chester Taylor (‘02), Sam Koch (‘06), Tyrod Taylor (‘11), Ryan Jensen (‘13), Darren Waller (‘15), Chuck Clark (‘17), Bradley Bozeman (‘18), DeShon Elliott (‘18)

Seventh Round

DeAngelo Tyson (‘12), Michael Campanaro (‘14), Zach Sieler (‘18)

