A Look at Players Mocked to Ravens in First Round of Draft, Probability It Happens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — There has been a wide range of players connected to the Ravens with the 27th overall selection.

Some of these ideas make sense, others are a bit far-fetched. The Ravens will not be taking a quarterback or running back in the first round.

Here's a look at some of those players and the chances they land in Baltimore.

Wide Receivers

— Terrace Marshall, LSU

Analysis: Baltimore has prioritized upgrading the passing game. Marshall is a big, physical wide receiver that would be a good fit for the AFC North. He is an exceptional route runner, averaging 15 yards per receptions, and can make plays after the catch. His 731 yards receiving ranked third in the SEC. Marshall also has a nose for the end zone and scored 23 touchdowns over his past 19 games.

Probability: Very Likely — Marshall has been the most popular pick for Ravens among all mock drafts.

— Rashod Bateman, Minnesota

Analysis: Baltimore pulls the trigger on a trade to land one of the most dynamic players in this year's draft. Bateman has solid size — 6 -foot-2, 210 pounds — with exceptional hands. He is also a solid route-runner and was ranked eighth in the country with 20.3 yards per catch in 2019.

Probability: Very Likely — Bateman likely just about even with Marshall on Ravens draft board.

— Kadarius Toney, Florida

Analysis: Toney finished with 70 receptions for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns, which was among the best in the SEC last season. He had the 32 broken tackles he’s forced on 80 combined catches the past two seasons.

Probability: Possible — Toney could fall into the second round or Ravens could trade back to pick him.

— Rondale Moore, Purdue

Analysis: Moore has drawn comparisons to Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Moore has the elite, 4.3-speed to get behind opposing secondaries. This would create significant matchup problems when he is paired with Marquise Brown. Moore is also a solid route runner and does a solid job avoiding tackles after the catch. He was a highly-touted prospect out of high school and gained national exposure as a true freshman with 12 catches for 170 yards and two touchdowns against Ohio State.

Probability: Unlikely — The Ravens already have a wide receiver with Moore's stature on the roster — Hollywood Brown.

Edge Rusher

— Jayson Oweh, Penn State

Analysis: Oweh is another player that can boost the Ravens' pass rush He's an explosive player that can fly to the ball. Oweh is the first Penn State defensive lineman with 10 or more tackles in a game since Yetur Gross-Matos against Indiana in 2018 (10 tackles). He had 38 tackles through the first seven games of the season, the most by a Penn State defensive lineman since Daquan Jones in 2013 and Austin Johnson in 2015.

Probability: Very Likely — If the Ravens decide to take an edge rusher, Oweh could be the pick because he will be available.

— Jaelan Phillips, Miami (Fla.)

Analysis: Phillips is agile for his size (6-foot-5, 266 pounds) and will match up well with offensive linemen in the NFL. Over three seasons at Miami, he finished with 86 tackles, 12.5 sacks and one interception. Phillips is also effective against the run, which would make him a solid fit in Baltimore. He ran a 4.56-second time in the 40 during his Pro Day, which is an impressive speed for a defensive end,

Probability: Possible — The question is how high the Ravens are Phillips on their draft board.

— Zaven Collins, Tulsa

Analysis: Collins was a three-year starter, Collins was a Freshman All-American with 85 tackles and 9.5 tackles for losses in 2018, second-team all-conference with 106 tackles and nine TFLs in 2019, and the winner of the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and a unanimous All-American with a banner 2020 campaign of 53 tackles, four sacks, 11.5 TFLs, four interceptions, six passes defensed and two defensive touchdowns in merely eight games.

Probability: Not Likely — The Ravens would pounce if Collins is available but he's projected to be a mid-first-round pick.

— Georgia outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari

Analysis: Finding a talented edge rusher is one of the main priorities of the offseason. The Ravens have not had a player finish with the double-digit sacks since Terrell Suggs managed 11 in 2017. The AFC North has young playmaking quarterbacks with Baker Mayfield and Joe Burrow and the Ravens need to keep them under pressure. Ojulari is a perfect fit for the Ravens system and he can make an immediate impact.

Probability: Not Likely — The Ravens might need to trade up to grab Ojulari and that's not likely.

Offensive Lineman

— Center Landon Dickerson, Alabama

Analysis: The Ravens have maintained close ties to the Crimson Tide program over the years. Baltimore could turn back to Alabama to solve their issues at center with Dickerson. Just like Baltimore offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman, Dickerson has the size — 6-foot-6, 326 pounds — to create matchup problems and has the versatility to also play guard.

Probability: Not Likely: — Dickerson is likely just below the 27th overall pick on the Ravens draft board.

— Center Creed Humphrey

Analysis: The Ravens are focused on solving some of their issues with snapping the ball to quarterback Lamar Jackson. After redshirting as a freshman, Humphrey eventually won the starting job from senior Jonathan Alvarez in 2018. Humphrey started Week 2, then Week 4, and wasn’t out of the lineup again, a string of 36 consecutive starts. Despite his size, Humphrey isn’t overwhelmingly strong, but has functional strength at the point of attack and brings good punch to the contact. He also has long arms and is more athletic than he looks.

Probability: Not Likely — Creed could be available at No. 27, but do the Ravens rate him that high over other playmakers at different positions of higher need.

— Guard Deonte Brown, Alabama

Analysis: Brown has started 24 of 46 games and has a lot of starting experience at both guard positions, but he’s strictly a guard. He’s a very powerful, yet athletically limited, offensive guard.

Probability: Not Likely — The Ravens have some depth at guard and won't need to use a first-round pick to add another player.

Defensive Backs

— Free safety Trevon Moehrig, Texas Christian

Analysis: While both Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott are solid defenders, Moehrig is more of a ball hawk that would fit perfectly into the Ravens scheme. Last season, Moehrig finished 47 tackles, two interceptions, nine passes defended over 10 games. In the prior season, he had four interceptions and 11 passes defended. Moehrig is a two-time All-Big 12 First-Team selection and has the ability to make an impact as a rookie. He does a good job of reading the quarterback's eyes and makes a good beat on the ball, especially screens, and passes out in the flat. Moehrig is also a versatile defender that can stop the run and blitz the quarterback with Don Martindale calling the plays in Baltimore.

Probability; Possible — Moehrig is an intriguing prospect that would add value to the Ravens roster, and he could be available at No. 27.

— Safety Richie Grant, UCF

Analysis: This move could make more sense because the Ravens do need more depth at safety and would love to add another ball hawk like Grant. Last season, he finished with 72 tackles, a sack, and three interceptions in only nine games, and was rated as the 19th best safety by PFF. Grant also was a unanimous first-team All-AAC selection and was a finalist for the Jim Thorpe award, along with Moehrig and Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

Probability: Not Likely — Grant will likely fall into the second round.

— Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley

Analysis: Farley's size (6-foot-2, 207 pounds) has drawn comparisons to Ravens cornerback and former first-round pick Jimmy Smith because of his size and instincts. Farley underwent outpatient back surgery this offseason, but the procedure is not expected to have a long-term impact. He is expected to be ready for NFL training camp. Farley was a first-team Atlantic Coast Conference player in 2019 before opting out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Farley had 56 tackles, 19 passes defended and six interceptions over his 23-game career.

Probability: Not Likely — Farley will be long gone before the 27th pick.