Grading the Ravens First-Round Draft Picks Over the Past Decade

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have added several key playmakers in the NFL draft over the past decade.

This year, Baltimore has the 27th overall selection for the second time in franchise history and could look at add a wide receiver, edge rusher or offensive lineman with the first-round pick.

Here's a look at the Ravens first-round picks over the past 10 years.

2011: Jimmy Smith, (No. 27 overall)

Analysis: Smith was a highly touted player from Colorado. Over his 10-year career, Smith has produced 351 tackles (304 solo), 14 interceptions (two returned for touchdowns), two fumble returns (one returned for a 47-yard touchdown), and 71 passed defended.

Status: Smith agreed to a one-year contract extension with the Ravens through the 2021 season.

The deal is reportedly worth up to $5 million

Grade: A

2012: No First Round Selection.

2013: Safety Matt Elam (32nd overall).

Analysis: Elam was a First-Team All-American at the University of Florida but struggled as a pro. He was hampered by injuries and appeared in just 41 games over three seasons with the Ravens, finishing with 124 tackles, five sacks and six interceptions. Baltimore and Elam officially parted ways in February 2017.

Grade: D

Status: Out of the NFL.

2014: Linebacker C.J. Mosley (17th overall)

Analysis: Mosley had a stellar career at Alabama, where he was a First-Team All America. He was an effective player for Baltimore where he made the Pro Bowl in four of five seasons. Mosley left as a free agent prior to the 2019 season to sign a five-year, $85-million deal with the Jets.

Status: New York Jets

Grade: A-

2015: Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman (26th overall)

Analysis: Perriman was expected to boost the Ravens passing game when he was selected from Central Florida. However, Perriman suffered a knee injury during training camp as a rookie and was never an impact player for the Ravens. He had his best year in 2016 when he caught 33 passes for 499 yards with three touchdowns. Perriman was released by the Ravens in September 2018 and he's bounced around the NFL with five other teams.

Status: Detroit Lions

Grade: D

2016: Offensive Lineman Ronnie Stanley (6th overall)

Analysis: Stanley has started all 61 of the games in which he’s played since joining the Ravens prior to suffering the ankle injury in Week 8 last season against the Steelers. In 2019, when he earned first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors, Stanley helped Baltimore set an NFL record for single-season rushing yards (3,296) and produce the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 ppg).

Status: Stanley signed a five-year, $98.75 million with the Ravens in 2020.

Grade: A

2017: Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (16th overall)

Analysis: Humphrey is one of the Ravens top playmakers: He is a two-time Pro Bowler (2019, 2020) Associated Press first-team All-Pro (2019) and Team MVP by Baltimore media (2018). In 2020, Humphrey led the NFL with a Ravens franchise-record eight forced fumbles, tying for the second-most by a defensive back in a single season. He also became the first defensive back to register at least eight forced fumbles and a sack (2.5) in a single season.

Status: Humphrey signed a five-year, $98.75 million extension that will keep him with the Ravens through the 2026 season.

Grade: A

2018: Hayden Hurst (25th overall)

Analysis: Hurst played just two seasons in Baltimore and was behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle on the depth chart. Hurst played in 28 games with 43 receptions for 512 yards with three touchdowns. In 2020, Hurst was traded to Atlanta with a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft in return for 2020 second and fifth-round picks. Baltimore used the second-round pick to select running back J.K. Dobbins, who took over as a starter in his rookie year.

Status: Falcons

Grade: C

2018: Lamar Jackson (32nd overall)

Analysis: Jackson has gone 30-7 as the starter in the regular season. He has thrown for 7,085 yards with 68 touchdowns and 18 interceptions over his young career. Jackson is also the only quarterback in NFL history to run for over 1,000 yards in two seasons and has 2,906 yards rushing and 19 scores overall. Jackson also won the first playoff game of his career this past season over the Tennessee Titans. Jackson was named NFL MVP in the 2019 season.

Status: Ravens

Grade: A

2019: Wide Receiver Marquise Brown (25th overall)

Analysis: Brown is a speedy downfield threat that has played effectively since being drafted from Oklahoma. Over two seasons, he caught 104 passes for 1,353 yards with 15 touchdowns.

Status: Ravens

Grade: B

2020: Linebacker Patrick Queen (28th overall)

Analysis: Queen was the first player from LSU drafted by Baltimore. In his rookie season, Queen started all 16 games, posting a team-high 105 tackles (65 solo), three sacks, nine tackles for a loss, 10 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interception. He returned one of his FRs 53 yards for a touchdown.

Status: Ravens

Grade: A-