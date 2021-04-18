Ravens Have No. 1 Draft Classes Over Past Five Years

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are ranked No. 1 among all teams for the draft classes over the past five years, according to an analysis by the New York Post.

The rankings are based on:

How many games the draft pick has played

Pro Bowl appearances,

First-team All-Pro selections

Awards (MVP and Rookie of the Year).

Wins and losses

The Ravens were ranked No. 1 in the past two analyses by the Post. From 2016 through 2020, Baltimore drafted six players that made the Pro Bowl. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was the "Best Pick) in 2018 and tight end Hayden Hurst was rated as the "Worst Pick," also in 2018.

"The Ravens repeat as our top drafting team," Brian Costello wrote. "Jackson, an MVP, is their top pick, but they have nailed many picks in recent years, from Ronnie Stanley to Marlon Humphrey and Orlando Brown."

— The Kanas City Chiefs were ranked second and drafted five players that made the Pro Bowl. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, a fifth-round selection in 2016, was rated as the was "Best Pick," while Breeland Speaks (2018, 2nd round) was the "Worst Pick."

— The New Orleans Saints were third — Three Pro Bowlers; "Best Pick" was Alvin Kamara (2017, 3rd) and the "Worst Pick" was Sheldon Rankins (2016, 1st)

— The Indianapolis Colts were fourth — Three Pro Bowlers; "Best Pick" Quenton Nelson (2018, 1st) and "Worst Pick" Quincy Wilson (2017, 2nd).

— Rounding out the top five was the Miami Dolphins —Three Pro Bowlers; "Best Pick" Minkah Fitzpatrick (2018, 1st and traded to Pittsburgh) and "Worst Pick" Charles Harris (2017, 1st)

"Some of Miami’s best picks, like Fitzpatrick and tackle Laremy Tunsil, are no longer on their roster, but the Dolphins have used picks received in trades of those players to load up," Costello wrote. "They drafted 11 players last year and 10 of them appeared in at least half of their games."

For the full list, click here.