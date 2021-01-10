HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Ravens Early Bird Notes Wild Card Edition; How to Watch/Listen

Baltimore plays Tennessee in first-round of playoffs
Perhaps Ravens punter Sam Koch will start a new streak. 

Baltimore activated Koch to the active roster for the wild-card game against the Titans. Koch missed the first game of his 15-year career Week 17 against the Bengals after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, ending a streak of 239 consecutive appearances. 

To make room for Koch, Baltimore placed rookie offensive lineman Ben Bredeson on injured reserve with a knee injury. Bredeson, a fourth-round pick from Michigan, appeared in 10 games (48 snaps) this season. 

The Ravens have no concern about Koch showing any rust against Tennessee.

"We’re talking about a 15-year ‘vet’ here," special teams coach Chris Horton said. "We’re talking about a guy who knows how to prepare for a game when called upon. So, I don’t think there’s any concern when you’re talking about Sam [Koch], who I consider one of the truest pros in our game."

How to Watch/Listen

  • Local Television: WMAR Ch. 2 (Baltimore)
  • National Television: ESPN and ABC
  • Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM)
  • National Radio: Westwood One Sports
  • SIRIUS: Channel 82; XM channel 227

Injury Report

The Ravens have seven players listed as questionable for this game — offensive linemen Patrick Mekari (back), D.J. Fluker (knee), and Ben Bredeson (knee), outside linebacker  Yannick Ngakoue (thigh), wide receiver Willie Snead (ankle) and cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (shoulder), Jimmy Smith (ribs/shoulder).

The Titans did not list anyone on the final injury report, which means all of the players on the active roster are ready to play. However, wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee/hand) did not practice on Thursday and Friday. Brown leads the team with 70 receptions for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns. 

More Roster Moves

The Ravens promoted several players from the practice squad for the critical playoff game. Undrafted rookie quarterback Tyler Huntley will serve as the main back to Lamar Jackson for the fourth consecutive game. Huntley has completed 3 of 5 pass attempts for 15 yards and has also run for 23 yards on 10 carries. 

Baltimore is also elevated offensive tackle R.J. Prince from the practice squad with the veteran Fluker questionable with the knee injury.

Looking Ahead at Playoff Scenarios

The winner of the Ravens-Titans game will travel to Kansas City if the Steelers beat the Browns on Sunday night. 

If Cleveland manages an upset, the Baltimore-Tennessee winner will travel to Buffalo, which upended the Colts 27-24 on Saturday for its playoff win since 1995. 

