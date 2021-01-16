Ravens Early Bird Notes for Divisional Playoff Game Against Bills

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens should be fully healthy for the divisional playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

No Baltimore players have been ruled out.

Cornerback Marcus Peters (back) and outside linebacker Matthew Judon (illness) were listed on the injury report this week but both players returned to practice Thursday.

"They were out there [for] most, if not all of the practice," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "They should be … I anticipate them being available for the game. We’ll see.”

Offensive lineman D.J. Fluker was also limited with a knee injury.

The Bills also enter the game healthy. Defensive end Darryl Johnson (knee) is the only player listed as questionable. All-Pro wide receiver Cole Beasley was limited in practice for most of the week with a knee injury.

Inquiring Minds Want to Know

Game-Day Roster Moves

Rookie quarterback Tyler Huntley and cornerback Pierre Desir were both promoted from the practice squad to the active roster for the game in Buffalo.

Huntley made the most of his opportunity when both Robert Griffin III and Trace McSorley went down with leg injuries. This will be the fifth consecutive Huntley serves as the main backup to Lamar Jackson.

Desir will be making his fourth appearance and has played mostly on special teams.

Buffalo elevated running back Antonio Williams and cornerback Dane Jackson from the practice squad.

Snow Update

The Ravens and Bills will likely avoid any significant snow for the game.

The latest update from the National Weather Service is: "Snow showers likely, mainly between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible."

Several Ravens players, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, have never played a competitive game in the snow.

“Zero. Zero experience" Jackson said. "I never got to play in the snow. Except, my first-time seeing snow in Louisville, we had a snowball fight, so that’s totally different from playing in it," Jackson said. "But yes, that definitely would be my first time playing football in the snow – Saturday, if it does. Hopefully, it doesn’t.”