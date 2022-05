Respect: Ravens Early Favorites in 13 of 17 Games

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are expected to bounce back from an injury-plagued season where they missed the playoffs for the first time in three years.

Baltimore is favored in 13 of 17 games.

Here are the early picks courtesy of the Action Network:

Week 1: At New York Jets

Line: Ravens: -5

Week 2: Vs. Miami

Line: Ravens: -3

Week 3: At New England

Line: Ravens: -1

Week 4: Vs. Buffalo

Line: Ravens: +2

Week 5: Vs. Cincinnati

Line: Ravens: -1

Week 6: At New York Giants

Line: Ravens: -4.5

Week 7: Cleveland

Line: Ravens -1

Week 8: At Tampa Bay

Line: Ravens: +4.5

Week 9: At New Orleans

Line: Ravens: -2

Week: 10: Bye

Week 11: Carolina

Line: Ravens: -9.5

Week 12: At Jacksonville

Line: Ravens: -5

Week 13: Denver

Line: Ravens: -1

Week 14: At Pittsburgh

Line: Ravens: -1.5

Week 15: At Cleveland

Line: Ravens: +2

Week 16: Vs. Atlanta

Line: Ravens: -11.5

Week 17: Vs. Pittsburgh

Line: Ravens: -4.5

Week 18: At Cincinnati

Line: Ravens: +2