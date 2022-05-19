Ravens Earns Solid Mark for Offseason ... So Far

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens received high marks for the moves they've made in free agency and the draft.

But even they acknowledge there is more work to be done.

“You’re never finished,” GM Eric DeCosta said after the draft. “We certainly still have some things that we need to address, and we will, but we’re optimistic that we can. We added some very, very good football players at a lot of big needs across the board. We’re excited about the future.”

Here's a breakdown of their offseason by Pro Football Focus.

Offseason Grade: A

Free Agency Grade: Average

Draft Grade: A+

Sam Monson's analysis: