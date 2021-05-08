Ravens Could Still Use A Veteran Edge Rusher

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens added a couple of edge rushers in this year's NFL draft.

There's still room to add another veteran player, such as Justin Houston or Melvin Ingram

The Ravens had a need for an edge rusher after losing several players this offseason.

Matt Judon, who led the team with six sacks last season, signed a new deal with the Patriots as a free agent. Yannick Ngakoue signed with the Raiders after finishing with eight overall, but only three in nine games for Baltimore. Jihad Ward, who signed with the Jaguars, managed three sacks last season.

Baltimore added Odafe Oweh with the 31st overall pick from Penn State. Oweh is an explosive player that can fly to the ball. He made seven starts. However, Oweh did not manage a sack last season for the Nittany Lions and will need to get more seasoning at the NFL level.

The Ravens also selected Daelin Hayes with the 171st overall selection from Notre Dame. In his five seasons with the Fighting Irish, Hayes recorded 97 tackles, 20.5 tackles for a loss, nine sacks, one interception, four passes defended, and four forced fumbles. He will also need more time to develop.

As a result, Baltimore could opt to move into the free-agent market.

Ingram was the longest-tenured player on the Chargers. He was drafted by 2012 general manager AJ Smith and has been a high motor player. Ingram, however, was placed on IR twice last season and did not manage a sack. Nonetheless, Ingram amassed 43 sacks between 2015 through 2019 and would be a boost to the Ravens pass rush. Ingram has a market value of $11.4 million per year.

Houston started 16 games for the Colts, finishing with 25 tackles (8 for loss), 8.0 sacks, one forced fumble, two fumbles recovered, 12 quarterback hits, and two safeties last season. At age 32 years old, Houston's snaps and productivity both dipped from his first season with the Colts in 2019 when he played 674 snaps and had 11.0 sacks and 13 tackles for loss. He could be looking for a deal just under $10 million.