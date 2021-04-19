Ravens Top 5 Draft Picks At Pass Rusher in Franchise History

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are have been able to draft some dynamic edge rushers throughout their history.

Baltimore could opt to use the 27th overall pick on an edge rusher in this year's draft.

There are several talented players available, including Jayson Oweh (Penn State), Joseph Ossai (Texas), Joe Tryon (Washington), Zaven Collins (Tulsa) and Carlos Basham Jr. (Wake Forest).

The Ravens had success finding talented edge rushers in the draft and here are the top five players they selected at that position.

1. OLB Terrell Suggs, Arizona State

First Round (10th overall)l 2003 NFL Draft

Tenure: 2003-2008

Analysis: Suggs spent 16 seasons and is the franchise's all-time leader with 132.5 sacks. He won Defensive Player of the Year in 2011, made the Pro Bowl seven times and played a key role in the Ravens victory over San Francisco in Super Bowl XLVII.

2. OLB Peter Boulware, Florida State

First Round (fourth overall) 1997 NFL Draft

Tenure: 1997-2005

Analysis: Boulware finished with 70 sacks,493 tackles, 26.5 tackles for losses, 13 forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, 19 pass deflections, and one interception for six yards in 126 career games. Boulware was a key member of the Ravens' Super Bowl-winning team during the 2000 season.

3. OLB Adalius Thomas, Southern Mississippi

Sixth Round (186th overall) 2000 NFL Draft.

Tenure: 2000- 2006)

Analysis: The versatile Thomas finished his career in Baltimore with 38.5 sacks. He made the Pro Bowl in 2003 as a special teams player. In 2006, Thomas had a career-high 11 sacks and was named a first-team All-Pro as an outside linebacker. He scored five defensive touchdowns in Baltimore.

4. DE Jarrett Johnson, Alabama

Fourth Round (109th overall) 2003 NFL Draft

Tenure: 2003-2011

Analysis: Johnson was one of the unsung heroes on the Ravens defense and finished with 20 sacks. He also appeared in a team-record 129-straight regular-season games that included 80 consecutive starts. He signed a one-day contract to retire as a Raven in 2015.

5. OLB Matt Judon, Grand Valley State

Fifth round (146 overall) 2016 NFL Draft.

Tenure: 2016-2020

Analysis: Judon had 34.5 sacks and 103 quarterback hits for the Ravens. He has led the Ravens in both of those categories over his final three seasons with the team. In 2019, Judon was one of only three defenders with Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt and Tampa Bay's Shaquil Barrett that had at least 50 tackles, nine sacks, 30 quarterback hits and four forced fumbles. He signed with the Patriots this offseason.

Note: Inside linebacker Ray Lewis is ranked fourth in franchise history with 41.5 sacks but he was not drafted as an edge rusher.