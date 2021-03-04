Ravens Agree on One-Year Deal With Defensive Tackle Justin Ellis, per Report

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have reportedly reached an agreement for a one-year, $1.2 million deal with defensive tackle Justin Ellis.

Ellis was part of a defensive line that was among the best in the NFL last season. He finished with 17 tackles (six solo) and one pass defensed in 13 games, including three starts, helping Baltimore’s defense rank No. 2 in both points allowed (18.9) and third-down efficiency (34.0%)

"Justin Ellis has done a great job for me," said Baltimore's former defensive line coach Joe Cullen, who is now the defensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ellis had one solo tackle in the 20-13 Wild Card Playoff win against the Tennessee Titans, who were just 4-of-12 (33%) on third down. Derrick Henry was also held to 40 rushing yards on 18 carries (2.2 ypc).

Ellis played a season-high 47 snaps with a season-high four tackles (two solo) against the New England Patriots on Nov. 15.

Ellis was selected by the Raiders in the fourth round (107th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft and was named to the PFWA and Sports Illustrated All-Rookie teams that season. Ellis spent six seasons with the Raiders before joining the Ravens in 2019.

Josina Anderson, host of "Undefined," was the first to report on the deal.