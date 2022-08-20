Ravens to Face Familiar Foe Vs. Cardinals in Trace McSorley

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens will likely get up close look at their former teammate, quarterback Trace McSorley, in their second preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

They will also see a much more confident and improved McSorley, who is backing up Kyler Murray.

In the first preseason game, McSorley completed 13 of 22 pass attempts for 163 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for 32 yards in a 36-23 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Even though it's the preseason, McSorley is bracing for a tough game.

"You better be ready because they're gonna bring it," McSorley said.

McSorley was selected by the Ravens in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He was plucked from their practice squad by Arizona in November.

In three career games for Baltimore, McSorley completed 3 of 10 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown.

He will test Baltimore's defense as a dual threat.

The Ravens, however, also have solid intel on him so it should be a good matchup.

Other McSorley highlights as a Raven:

In 2020, played in his second- and third-career games, completing 3-of-10 passes for 90 yards and 1 TD, before being placed on Injured Reserve (knee) on Dec. 16.

He completed his first-career pass by finishing 2 of 6 for 77 yards and one touchdown at Pittsburgh in December.

His 70-yard TD strike to WR Marquise Brown was the longest touchdown pass by a Ravens’ Jackson’s 83-yarder in Week 1 of 2019.