Ravens — Falcons Week 16 Player Notes

Baltimore Ravens are 7.5-point favorites over the Falcons.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens host the Falcons in Week 16 and can clinch a playoff spot with a victory.

Here are the Player Notes

Ravens

• QB LAMAR JACKSON totaled 200 yards (125 pass, 75 rush) & had rush TD in the last meeting. Is 5-0 with 6 TDs (4 pass, 2 rush) vs. INT in 5 career starts vs. NFC South. Ranks 2nd among QBs with 764 rush yards in 2022, his 4th-straight season with 750+ rush yards. Jackson is likely out.

• QB TYLER HUNTLEY has 50+ rush yards in each of 3 career home starts. • RB J.K. DOBBINS rushed for a season-high 125 yards last week. Aims for 3rd in a row with 120+ rush yards. Has rush TD in 5 of his past 6 at home.

• RB GUS EDWARDS has 55+ rush yards in 5 of his 6 games this season. Rushed for 82 yards in the last meeting.

• TE MARK ANDREWS aims for his 3rd in a row at home with 50+ rec. yards. Ranks 3rd among TEs with 702 rec. yards in 2022, his 4th-straight season with 700+ rec. yards.

• WR DEMARCUS ROBINSON aims for 4th in row with 5+ catches. Had rec. TD in his last game vs. Atl. (12/27/20 w/ KC). Needs 6 catches for the 1st-career 50-catch season.

• LB ROQUAN SMITH led the team with 11 tackles & had TFL last week. Has 5+ tackles in all 14 games this season & aims for 4th in a row with TFL. Had FF & PD in only career game vs. Atl. (9/27/20 w/ Chi.). Ranks tied for 6th in NFL with 130 tackles in 2022.

• LB JUSTIN HOUSTON has 0.5+ sacks in 3 of his 4 home games this season. Has a sack in 2 of 3 career games vs. Atl.

• LB PATRICK QUEEN aims for his 4th in a row at home with 9+ tackles & TFL.

• CB MARLON HUMPHREY had 6 tackles & PD in Week 15. Aims for 5th in row with 6+ tackles. Had 2 PD in the last meeting.

• S KYLE HAMILTON (rookie) had a season-high 7 tackles & 2 TFL with PD & sack last week.

Falcons

• QB DESMOND RIDDER (rookie) passed for 97 yards in 1st career start last week.

• RB CORDARRELLE PATTERSON rushed for 52 yards & TD in Week 15. Aims for his 5th in a row with 50+ rush yards. Had 5 catches for 141 yards & rec. TD in his only career game at Bal. (12/8/13 w/ Min.).

• RB TYLER ALLGEIER (rookie) rushed for career-high 139 yards & had 2nd rush TD of the season last week, his 1st-career game with 100+ rush yards. Ranks 2nd among rookies with 743 rush yards.

• WR DRAKE LONDON (rookie) led the team with 7 receptions & 70 rec. yards last week. Ranks 3rd among rookies with 54 receptions & 4th with 603 rec. yards.

• WR OLAMIDE ZACCHEAUS has career highs in receptions (32) & rec. yards (478) this season.

• LB RASHAAN EVANS led team with 10 tackles & had 2nd sack of season in Week 15. Ranks 3rd in NFL with career-high 144 tackles. Has 10 games with 10+ tackles in 2022, the most in NFL. Aims for his 5th in a row on the road & 7th in a row overall with 10+ tackles.

• DL GRADY JARRETT had TFL & 0.5 sacks last week. Leads the team with 6 sacks in 2022, his 3rd-career season with 6+ sacks. Had a sack & 2 FF in the last meeting.

• LB MYKAL WALKER has career-high 104 tackles in 2022, his 1st-career season with 100+ tackles. Has 8+ tackles in 6 of his past 7.

• LB LORENZO CARTER had 0.5 sacks & 2nd-career FR in Weeek 15.

• S RICHIE GRANT ranks 3rd among NFC DBs with career-high 96 tackles & needs 4 tackles for 1st-career 100+ tackle season.

• S JAYLINN HAWKINS had 2 PD last week. Aims for his 4th in a row with 5+ tackles.