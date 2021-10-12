Ravens Fall Short of Rushing Record

Baltimore does not run for 100 yards for first time in 44 games.

BALTIMORE — The Indianapolis Colts managed to halt the Ravens high-powered running attack, becoming the first team in more than three years to hold Baltimore to under 100 yards rushing.

As a result, the Ravens also fell short of an NFL record, but still stunned the Colts 31-25 in overtime. Baltimore finished with 72 yards on 22 carries.

The Ravens will remain tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers (1974 to 1977) for the most consecutive games with 100 or more yards rushing at 43,

It was also the first time the Ravens did not for 100 yards or more since Lamar Jackson has been the starting quarterback.

The Ravens created a controversy when they tied the record

Jackson got Baltimore over the 100-yard rushing mark on the last play of the game in a 23-7 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 4. With the game in hand, the Ravens could have easily taken a knee, but Jackson ran for five yards to keep the streak alive.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh defended the decision and said that streak is important to his players and coaches.

“One hundred percent my call,” Harbaugh said. “That’s one of those things that are meaningful. As a head coach, you have to be mindful of your players and your coaches and what it means to them.”

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey is not an active participant in the steak, but he is still proud of the record.

"It was really cool. I think it’s just such a big testament to … Kind of like ‘Harbs’ [head coach John Harbaugh] said, there’s been so many different O-lines, this guy goes down, that guy goes down, and it just hasn’t fell off. It’s crazy to do that," Humphrey said. "Our O-line, and ‘Joe D’ [offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris], ‘G Ro’ [offensive coordinator Greg Roman] – it’s just a big testament to that.”