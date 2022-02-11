Report: Ravens Find Their New Tight Ends Coach

OWINGS MILLS, Md. —The Ravens hired George Godsey as their tight ends coach, according to a report by The Athletic.

Godsey replaces Bobby Engram, who left to become offensive coordinator at the University of Wisconsin.

Godsey last served as the former tight-ends coach/co-offensive coordinator with Eric Studesville for the Miami Dolphins. Godsey was one of six coaches who was with Brian Flores in Miami since 2019.

Godsey was promoted to co-offensive coordinator when the Dolphins parted way with Chan Gailey.

In 2020, Godsey oversaw the most productive tight-end unit in Dolphins' history. Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe and Adam Shaheen combined for 91 receptions for 1,061 yards, both of which were team records for tight ends. The three players also tied the team's tight end mark with 11 receiving touchdowns.

Godsey spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons with the Detroit Lions. He was a defensive assistant responsible for special projects in 2017 and was promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2018.

As quarterbacks coach, Godsey worked with Matthew Stafford, who completed 66.1 percent of his passes (367-of-555) for 3,777 yards and 21 touchdowns despite two of his top receivers – Marvin Jones Jr. and Golden Tate – combining to play in just 16 games for the Lions.

In 2017, Godsey worked with the defensive side of the ball for the first time in his career. He helped the Lions finish third in the NFL in total takeaways (32), fourth in interceptions (19) and second in opponent fumble recoveries (13).

Godsey spent three seasons (2014-16) in Houston, serving as quarterbacks coach in 2014 before he was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2015. The Texans posted three consecutive winning seasons and won the AFC South in both seasons he was offensive coordinator.

In 2016, Godsey oversaw a Houston offense that helped the Texans win the AFC South and an AFC Wild Card game against the Raiders in Brock Osweiler's first full season as an NFL starting quarterback.

In 2015, the Texans became the first NFL team since 1950 to make the playoffs with four different starting quarterbacks winning at least one regular-season game. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins finished third in the NFL in receiving with 1,521 yards. His 11 receiving touchdowns were tied for seventh.

Godsey's first NFL coaching position came in New England, where he served as an offensive assistant (2011) and tight ends coach (2012-13).