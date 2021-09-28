Ravens Focused on Improving Tackling Heading Into Broncos Game

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — After Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce broke about six tackles and scored a touchdown, Ravens defensive coordinator said the team was determined to fix that area of the defense.

However, Baltimore struggled again the following week against Detroit. This time, running back D’Andre Swift was able to break the tackles of several Ravens defenders.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said it's not quite an easy fix in practice.

"All the drills are fine. You can roll those donuts out there all you want, but that’s not going to make anybody a great tackler," Harbaugh said. "We can all go tackle a donut. Many of us do. Some of you guys more than others, right? ) But you have to practice tackling in team periods. You have to put the pads on as much as possible. We haven’t had a chance to do that during the regular season, yet, unfortunately, because of our situations and the timing of how the games have fallen.

The Broncos are led by running back Melvin Gordon III, who is ranked ninth in the NFL with 193 yards rushing. Harbaugh said the key is for the Ravens defenders to have the proper technique in bring players down.

"You have to front people up when you’re in shells," Harbaugh said. "You have to bring your feet … You tackle with your feet and your arms and hands. So, you get your feet to where they’re supposed to be, and you wrap and you run through tackles. You get yourself there with your eyes on the right angles. Those are all the things we have to do better, and our guys know that. It’s easier said than done in full speed.

"Those [running] backs are good, and they make people miss. But all the [running] backs in the league are like that. So, we just have to get a lot better at it. We’re all very determined to get it done.”