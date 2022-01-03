Ravens Focused on Beating Steelers, Not Playoff Scenarios

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens want to end the season on a high note with a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, whether or not it means making the playoffs.

And Baltimore needs a lot of help to make the postseason.

“We’re not going to sit there and talk about who we need to root for; I think our guys pretty much know who that is," coach John Harbaugh said. "So, our focus is going to be on our game-winning our game. So, nothing matters if we don’t win. That’s really the focus every week, and that’s what we’re going to focus on.”

The Ravens have gone from the top seed in the AFC playoffs six weeks ago to the 11th seed heading into the final game.

Baltimore has lost five consecutive games for the first time under Harbaugh but is still alive for the postseason.

Here are the scenarios for the Ravens to make the playoffs

Ravens beat Steelers

Colts lose at Jaguars

Dolphins lose vs Patriots

Chargers lose at Raiders

Browns lose either at Steelers on MNF or lose next week vs. Bengals

It's an uphill climb but stranger things have happened this season.

"We obviously are moving into this game against Pittsburgh, our last game of the season, and we need to win it," Harbaugh said. "So, that’s going to be our focus, 100% – everything we can do to play our best football this game coming up. It’s been a crazy stretch. It’s been a tough five-game stretch here without a win. So, we want to win. That’s what we’re going to try to do, everything we can do to get that done."