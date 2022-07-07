Skip to main content

Ravens Focused On Creating More Turnovers This Season

Ravens struggled to flip the field last year.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens know they need to create more turnovers next season.

A trip to the playoffs could depend on it. 

Last year, Baltimore had just 15 takeaways — nine interceptions and six fumbles— that were its fewest since 2015 and third-worst in the league behind the New York Jets (14) and Jacksonville Jaguars (9).

In six games against AFC North opponents, the Ravens had a minus-8 turnover ratio.

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is determined to change that dynamic.

In fact, they're going to try and emulate the team's dominant 2000 defense.

“Very big, very big mission on the forefront – turnovers," he said. "It’s crazy, when you look at great defenses, you look at that … Since that [ESPN] 30 for 30 [show about the 2000 Ravens] just got announced it was coming out … I was unaware of how special that defense was. Coming from Alabama, we don’t really watch that much NFL, so I knew nothing about it, but I’m hearing [that] sometimes the only two scores would be two defensive touchdowns or something like that, and I’m like, ‘Crap!’ So, that group has really inspired me, led by Ray [Lewis] and all those great players."

The Ravens have a revamped secondary with the additions of free agents Marcus Williams and Kyle Fuller.

They also drafted safety Kyle Hamilton in the first round of this year's draft.

Humphrey and fellow cornerback Marcus Peters suffered season-ending injuries but should be back in the lineup.

The Ravens ranked 32nd against the pass last season and they are also determined to correct those struggles.

"I think you can have a great, fundamentally sound defense, but if you have no turnovers, your defense still just kind of is whatever," Humphrey said. "So, I think turnovers are the name of the game, and that’s what we’re … You can’t go too crazy in OTAs, of course, because of contact, but I think [in] training camp, we’re going to be some pests on the offense. Hopefully, we don’t get too many on our offense [in practice], but hopefully it translates to the season, and we get a lot.”

