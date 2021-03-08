Will Ravens Use Franchise Tag With Deadline Looming?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have about 24 hours to use the franchise tag on one of their impending free agents, including the two most likely candidates — Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue.

In addition to Judon and Ngakoue, outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and Pernell McPhee are also eligible to test the free-market this offseason.

If Baltimore decides to forgo that option, the team will need to add an effective edge rusher in free agency or through the draft.

The Ravens were ranked in the middle of all NFL teams with 39 sacks last season. However, opposing quarterbacks focused on releasing the ball quicker to counter Baltimore's aggressive blitzing scheme.

NFL teams had a 15-day window, from Feb. 23 to March 9, to place the franchise tag on an impending free agent.

Last season, Baltimore placed the tag on linebacker Matthew Judon, which cost the team just over $16 million. The Ravens could retain Judon again but this time it would cost them $20 million, which appeared to be too much money considering the lower salary cap this season.

Judon finished the regular season with 49 tackles, six sacks, and 21 quarterback hits.

In addition, the Ravens could place the franchise tag on Ngakoue, who was acquired from the Vikings at the trade deadline. Ngakoue finished the season with 11 tackles, three sacks and two quarterback hits.

Baltimore would like to get more return on its initial investment and also get a chance to see how Ngakoue can produce with a full offseason with the team. The franchise tag for Ngakoue would be just under $16 million, but there's speculation he could earn more on the open market, which likely won't have many effective edge rushers looking for new teams.

"Yan’ did a great job. He brings it," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He’s always a major threat rushing the passer. I think the key for those guys is to be able to play it all. That’s kind of how we’re built. So, rush the passer, set the edge, stop the run, play the crack-sweep, run to the ball, drop, understand the zone and the man drops."