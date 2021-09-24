UPDATED: Ravens Friday Injury Report: Team Places Four On COVID List

Baltimore will be missing at least six players.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley and defensive end Derek Wolfe have been ruled out against the Lions.

The Ravens reportedly placed outside linebacker Justin Houston, nose tackle Brandon Williams, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson on the reserve/COVID-19.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh declined to comment on COVID-related issues.

"There’s really nothing to say about it. [We’re] just not allowed to," he said.

Wolfe has not practiced since late in training camp.

"I think he’s progressing well. It’s some back things that he’s had, that’s basically what it is," Harbaugh said. "It’s just one of those things [where] time is hard to determine."

The Ravens questionable players are:

ILB Chris Board (other)

WR Marquise Brown (ankle)

S DeShon Elliott (concussion)

OLB Daelin Hayes (knee)

QB Lamar Jackson (illness)

OLB Pernell McPhee (shoulder)

CB Jimmy Smith (ankle)

CB Tavon Young (knee)

For the Lions, linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. has been ruled out for a non-injury-related issue.

The Detroit players listed as questionable are:

DE Michael Brockers (shoulder)

OLB Trey Flowers (shoulder/knee)

OLB Julian Okwara (neck)

OLB Romeo Okwara (shoulder)

WR Kalif Raymond (thigh)

RB D’Andre Swift (groin)

DE Kevin Strong (concussion)