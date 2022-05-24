Ravens Further Strengthen Secondary by Signing Veteran Kyle Fuller

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens added more experience to their secondary by signing veteran cornerback Kyle Fuller to a one-year deal.

Fuller, 30, will be the perfect complement to Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters. And with both Peters and Humprhey returning from season-ending injuries, Fuller will be a proven player in the secondary.

Fuller grew up in Baltimore and attended Mount Saint Joseph High School before playing at Virginia Tech.

Fuller, who made the Pro Bowl 2018 and 2019, will also serve as a role model to rookie fourth-round picks Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion Williams, who will need time to adjust to the speed of the NFL.

The Ravens also have the option to play Fuller in the slot or they can move Humphrey to the inside.

Fuller brings a strong pedigree to the Ravens and was named first-team All-Pro in 2018 after leading the NFL with seven interceptions. He had 19 interceptions over six seasons with the Chicago Bears (2014-2020).

Last season, Fuller signed a one-year, $9.5 million deal with the Broncos and started 10 of 16 games, but he was overtaken in the lineup by rookie Pat Surtain II. Fuller still finished with 51 tackles, four pass breakups and three tackles for losses.

Fuller missed the entire 2016 season with a knee injury. However, he played in 16 games from 2014 to 2015, and then from 2017 through 2021.