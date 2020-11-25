Ravens-Steelers Thanksgiving Game Moved to Sunday Afternoon

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens game in Pittsburgh scheduled for Thanksgiving night has been moved to Sunday afternoon because of the ongoing challenges with COVID-19.

The time is to be determined, according to a statement by the NFL.

Baltimore confirmed at least four key players — running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram, nose tackle Brandon Williams and outside linebacker Pernell McPhee — that are not able to travel to Pittsburgh because of COVID-19 issues. Centers Matt Skura and Patrick Mekari and defensive end Calais Campbell are also expected to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to multiple reports.

Other players were set to be ruled out because of close contact guidelines.

"We appreciate the NFL for its diligence in working closely with us to ensure the well-being of players, coaches and staff from both the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers organizations," the Ravens said in a statement. "Protecting the health and safety of each team, in addition to our communities at large, is of utmost importance. We will continue to follow guidance from the NFL and its medical experts, as we focus on safely resuming preparations for Sunday’s game."

The Steelers players are apparently not happy about the decision.

Baltimore has been dealing with a spate of COVID-19-related issues over the past few weeks.

The Ravens now will have a short week to prepare for the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Dec. 3 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Last week, Ravens backup quarterback Trace McSorley was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

Earlier this month, cornerback Marlon Humphrey posted on Twitter that he had the virus and he missed the Week 9 game against the Colts.

As a result of that diagnosis, the Ravens had seven players — cornerback Terrell Bonds, inside linebackers L.J. Fort., Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison outside linebackers Matthew Judon and Tyus Bowser and safety DeShon Elliott, — that were considered high-risk close contacts.

Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams also was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list one day prior to the Week 6 game against the Eagles.

Defensive lineman Derek Wolfe was held out of the Week 4 victory over the Washington Football Team for precautionary measures related to COVID-19.

Rookie safety Nigel Warrior was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list during training camp. He later signed with the Ravens' practice squad.

Earlier this month, cornerback Iman Marshall, who is already on IR with a knee injury, placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list.