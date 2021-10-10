Ravens Gameday Information

Halftime Ring of Honor Induction: Haloti Ngata

Ravens Legend DT Haloti Ngata will be inducted into the Ravens Ring of Honor, presented by Meritage Jewelers, during halftime. A five-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro, Ngata played nine seasons with the Ravens, helping the team win Super Bowl XLVII in 2012. He totaled 528 tackles (sixth most in franchise history), 25.5 sacks and five interceptions as a Raven, en route to Baltimore earning seven playoff berths during his tenure.

Gate Giveaways

The first 20,000 fans in attendance will receive a Dunkin’ gift card. Additionally, upon exiting the stadium following the game, all fans will receive a commemorative DT Haloti Ngata Ring of Honor pin.

Player Introductions

Baltimore’s defense will be introduced. Fans are encouraged to arrive at their seats early, as during introductions, the Ravens will incorporate their LED stadium lights system to create a unique sequence of lighting effects and a “blackout” moment. Fireworks will also be shot off from the stadium’s upper bowl ring just before kickoff.

National Anthem

The United States Naval Academy Glee Club will sing the national anthem.

Ravens Legends of the Game

Former Ravens head coach Brian Billick, RB Jamal Lewis and K Matt Stover, who were part of teams that included DT Haloti Ngata, will serve as the Ravens Legends of the Game. The trio will be introduced on the field prior to kickoff and later help welcome Ngata into the Ring of Honor.

Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer Game

The Ravens and the American Cancer Society (ACS) will continue their efforts to support the fight against cancer through the Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer campaign. Prior to the game and during the national anthem, the Ravens will recognize fans and staff members who have fought, and in some cases continue to fight, a wide variety of cancers.

During the game, at the first-half two-minute warning, fans will be able to participate in a stadium-wide moment, honoring those who have courageously fought or are currently battling cancer, by displaying placards with either a pre-printed or personalized message. Volunteers from ACS will be stationed throughout the stadium to assist fans wishing to customize placards with a specific name or cause meaningful to them. (Below are several examples.)

Ravens Pregame Live, Presented by Caesars Sportsbook

Hosts Torrey Smith – the former Raven and Super Bowl XLVII champion – Shelby Granath and Garrett Downing take viewers inside M&T Bank Stadium for a live hour-long pre-game show. The preview show, which is filmed near Section 519 of the stadium, will highlight key storylines and offer news, analysis and special guests. Fans can watch the show on the Ravens' official Facebook page and YouTube channel, BaltimoreRavens.com, the Ravens Mobile app and the Ravens TV app on Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku. Special guests joining Monday’s show include DT Haloti Ngata and 2006 Ravens Ring of Honor inductee OLB Peter Boulware.

Digital Ticketing & Cashless Venue Reminders

All ticketing at M&T Bank Stadium is digital, and fans should utilize the Ravens Mobile app to access and display their tickets upon entering the venue. Here is a tutorial video that further explains the Ravens’ digital ticketing process: https://www.baltimoreravens.com/tickets/digital-tickets/

M&T Bank Stadium is also a cashless venue. Reverse ATMs are located at Sections 117, 146, 250, 502 and 529. There is a $20 cash minimum for a VISA pre-paid debit card. There is NO surcharge for the card. Cards cannot be reloaded, so please consider putting more on the card than less for the future. The card can be used anywhere VISA is accepted, and remaining funds may be used elsewhere if a balance remains.