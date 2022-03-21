Skip to main content

Ravens Get Solid Marks for Free-Agent Moves Thus Far

Baltimore filled various areas of need.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens were aggressive at the start of free agency with the addition of three players.

Baltimore signed safety Marcus Williams, offensive tackle Morgan Moses and defensive tackle Michael Pierce.

The Ravens received solid marks for adding those players, according to Pro Football Focus.

Here's the breakdown:

Marcus Williams

Pro Football Focus' Analysis: "Williams has become one of the more underappreciated safeties in the NFL in recent seasons, with his costly miscue in the 2017 playoffs still impacting his public perception. However, he has one of the highest wins above replacement (WAR) values among all safeties since 2017, and he’s a consistent performer against both the run and the pass." 

Grade: Above average

Moses

Pro Football Focus' Analysis: "Given how the veteran starting tackle free agent market usually goes, this is a strong value signing for Baltimore and an upgrade over Ja’Wuan James at right tackle. The $5 million per year average lines up with right tackles like Jesse Davis and Zach Banner.

Grade: Above average

Pierce

Pro Football Focus' Analysis: Pierce signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings as a free agent in the 2020 offseason but opted out for the season. Then an injury kept him out from Weeks 5-12 of 2021, leading to his release. Pierce has been a very productive nose tackle when on the field, earning an 84.5 pass-rushing grade in 2021 with 16 quarterback pressures on just 123 pass-rush reps.

He isn’t an every-down player but is a force on the interior, never missing more than three tackles in a season and earning a 90.7 run-defense grade since 2016 that ranks sixth among interior defensive linemen.

Grade: Average

