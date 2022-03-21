Ravens Get Solid Marks for Free-Agent Moves Thus Far

Pro Football Focus' Analysis: Pierce signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings as a free agent in the 2020 offseason but opted out for the season. Then an injury kept him out from Weeks 5-12 of 2021, leading to his release. Pierce has been a very productive nose tackle when on the field, earning an 84.5 pass-rushing grade in 2021 with 16 quarterback pressures on just 123 pass-rush reps.

He isn’t an every-down player but is a force on the interior, never missing more than three tackles in a season and earning a 90.7 run-defense grade since 2016 that ranks sixth among interior defensive linemen.

Grade: Average