Ravens-Giants: Week 16 Preview, Prediction, Where to Watch

Week 16: New York Giants (5-9) at Baltimore Ravens (9-5)

When

Sunday, Dec. 27, at 1 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium

Spread

Ravens minus-10

How to Watch/Listen

Local Television: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore)

Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM)

Series History

The Ravens are 3-2 vs. the Giants in regular-season play, including 2-0 in Baltimore. Under John Harbaugh, Baltimore is 1-2 vs. the Giants, last losing 27-23 in New Jersey when the teams last played in 2016. The Ravens beat the Giants 34-7 in Super Bowl XXXV.

By the Numbers

847 – Penalty yards accumulated by the Ravens this season, which ranks 28th in the NFL. The Giants are ranked fourth with 554 yards in penalties.

Notable

Ravens running back Mark Ingram II’s father, Mark Ingram Sr ., was drafted by the New York Giants (28th overall) in 1987 and played for the team from 1987-92. Ingram Sr . was Super Bowl XXV’s leading receiver and helped lead the Giants to their second title in franchise history.

Player Spotlight

— Orlando Brown Jr.

The Ravens offensive lineman earned his second-consecutive Pro Bowl nod, Brown started the season’s first seven games at right tackle and the last seven at left tackle while filling in for an injured T Ronnie Stanley. Brown helps block for Baltimore's top-ranked rushing attack, which averages 172.7 yards per game. The Ravens also average 28.8 points per game, which ranks sixth in the NFL entering Week 16.

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

The Ravens are No. 1 in the NFL with 172.7 yards rushing per game. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is playing at his highest level this season. In last week's 40-14 victory over Jacksonville, Jackson completed 17 of 22 pass attempts for 243 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He also ran for a 5-yard score. Baltimore will face a tougher test against the Giants, who allow 101.8 yards on the ground, which is ranked sixth in the NFL. Baltimore is splitting carries between rookie J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram and they've done a solid job wearing teams down. Wide receiver Marquise Brown appears to be breaking out of a slump where he had several drops. Brown caught six passes for 98 yards last week against Jacksonville and he'll have opportunities to make plays downfield against the Giants, who are allowing 244 .6 yards passing per game.

Defense

The Ravens could get a boost if Calais Campbell is able to return to the lineup after missing the previous game with a calf injury. Cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith could also be back on the field. The Giants have struggled to move the ball and have the league's 31st -ranked offense. Colt McCoy .took over at quarterback for the injured Daniel Jones in last week's 20-6 loss to the Browns. McCoy was 19 of 31 for 221 yards. Wayne Gallman leads the team with 590 yards rushing. However, New York will struggle to find yards against the Ravens, who allow 343 .7 yards per game, ranked ninth in the NFL.

Prediction

The Ravens have won three straight games and the offense is rolling. Baltimore likely needs to win its final two games to make the playoffs for a third straight year. As a result, the Ravens cannot afford a slip against the Giants, who are still alive in the NFC East. The Ravens are playing with more confidence.

Final Score: Ravens 30, Giants 12

