Ravens GM Eric DeCosta Makes Splash with Roquan Smith Deal

Roquan Smith is a force for the Ravens and has been considered one of the main reasons they find themselves in the postseason.

BALTIMORE — The Ravens signed linebacker Roquan Smith to a 5-year extension worth $100 million.

At the age of 25, this was a deal the Ravens had to make.

Eric DeCosta has been the subject of recent criticism for the lack of playmakers on offense and the ongoing saga with Lamar Jackson, but mark this as a big win for the Ravens' GM and the franchise.

Since the Ravens gave up a second and fifth-round draft pick along with A.J. Klein for his services, Smith has been a force for this Baltimore defense and has been considered one of the main reasons they find themselves in the postseason.

Simply put, Roquan Smith was too talented to let walk out of Baltimore.

With so much uncertainty regarding the contract status of Lamar Jackson, many thought it imperative that Baltimore sign Roquan Smith to a long-term contract to have the franchise tag as an option for their signal caller. But the Ravens didn’t even wait for their season to end and pounced at the chance of locking him in for the next 5 years.

If you ask coaches and front office staff inside the Ravens organization, they aren’t simply gushing about his ability to shed blockers or cover running backs from sideline to sideline. His leadership on and off the field has been sorely missed since the departure of Ray Lewis and Ed Reed.

"He wants to do the things that are required to be a great player and to be a great unit and then to impact your team," said Ravens coach John Harbaugh. "That's what he's all about — 100 percent — [and] that's what I love about him. He's one of the top guys I've ever seen that way, and I think that does always impact everybody as a leader, for sure."

The players on the team realize how important he is for the franchise as well.

“I knew he was a pretty good player,” Humphrey stated prior to Baltimore signing Smith to an extension. “But playing with him, man, that was a really good choice of the front office to be able to grab him.”

There’s been an increasing demand from fans and pundits for the Ravens' front office to acquire more playmakers on the offensive side of the ball – and rightfully so. But under no circumstances could Baltimore allow Roquan Smith to leave the franchise.

Not after the draft picks they forfeited to rent him. Not after the weekly lights-out performances by the 25-year-old linebacker. They had to find a way to keep him, and they did just that. Baltimore didn’t even want to give him the opportunity to test free agency.

Of course, many will tie this signing with Lamar Jackson’s contract dispute, but that argument is without merit. There are plenty of avenues the Ravens can traverse to sign Jackson to a long-term deal.

Smith’s deal doesn’t slow the process of getting something done for Lamar. It does, however, slow the progress of opposing offenses for at least the next 5 years.