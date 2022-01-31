Ravens Guard Kevin Zeitler Was One of Best Free Agents Signings in 2021

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens guard Kevin Zeitler was among the best free-agent signing in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Zeitler signed a three-year, $22 million deal and it paid dividends for Baltimore. He played every snap in the 2021 season and helped anchor an offensive line that constantly dealt with moving parts because of injuries.

"Zeitler had been one of the better guards in the league for the Bengals and Cleveland Browns before a stint in New York caused him to hit free agency after the worst season of his career," PFF's Sam Monsoon wrote. The Ravens relied on the experience of facing him for years within the AFC North and signed him to a three-year contract, where he bounced back immediately to something akin to his career baseline. Zeitler finished the season with a 76.4 PFF grade — more than 10 grading points higher than his last year in New York. He allowed one sack and 17 pressures all season and was a significant upgrade on a line that was trending in the wrong direction."

The other top free-agent signings were:

Edge Trey Hendrickson — Bengals: four years, $60 million.

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie — Bengals: three years, $21.75 million.

Cornerback Casey — Raiders: one year, $2.5 million.

Guard Matt Feiler — Chargers: three years, $21 million.

Running back Cordarrelle Patterson — Falcons: one year, $3 million.

Edge Arden Key — 49ers: one year, $1 million.

Among the worst signing were:

Wide receiver Corey Davis — Jets: three years, $37.5 million

Edge Bud Dupree — Titans: five years, $85 million

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay — Giants: four years, $72 million

Quarterback Sam Darnold — Panthers: fifth-year option exercised for $18.9 million